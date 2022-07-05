Lake County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday morning to give county employees a $2-per-hour raise effective July 11.
The idea was introduced by Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, in June as a way to utilize funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). She explained the county’s financial records will show employees in the sheriff’s department, including the jail, and one other public safety department – either the state’s attorney’s office or 911 communications – are being paid with ARPA funds.
Funds allocated for those departments will then be used to cover raises for other employees. Gust did not explain how those raises would be sustained after the ARPA funding has been expended, except to say the hope is that growth will catch up.
Of the $2.4 million the county has received over two years, $800,000 was allocated to nonprofits, leaving $1.6 million for the county’s use. Gust indicated at the last meeting that is comparable to 10 years’ growth based on what the county has seen in recent years.
Little discussion was held on Tuesday morning, although the plan had to be explained a second time before the motion could be correctly phrased. A few murmured assents were given when Commission Dennis Slaughter observed, “I do have some reservations about using one-time monies for ongoing expenses simply hoping it’s sustainable.”
In other business, the commission:
— Heard from Elaine Garry, vice president of the Lake Madison Development Association, who encouraged commissioners to take advantage of grant opportunities which would support growth in the county. She used the example of West Nile Protection grants which were distributed earlier this year.
Garry said that when she approaches the county about amenities which would encourage growth – such as expanding the bike trail or addressing water quality issues in Lake Madison – she is told the county does not have money for those projects. She said the Lake Madison Development Association would work with the county to pursue grant opportunities “to help the county grow and be safe.”
— Received a letter from Mike and Katie Shum asking commissioners to impose a moratorium on new pipelines passing through Lake County. The letter indicated concerns about the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, stating federal regulations are not adequate as demonstrated by previous CO2 incidents.
“Lake County residents’ lives, our children’s lives, are far too valuable to assume that sort of risk,” they wrote and asked the commission to take action to prevent an incident in Lake County.
— Accepted the resignation of Wyatt Cassutt, heavy equipment operator.
— Approved a sub-recipient agreement with the state Department of Health for a
grant toward the cost of WIC clerical support.
— Received an update from Brooke Rollag, Lake Area Improvement Corporation executive director. Rollag shared with commissioners information presented at the LAIC annual meeting regarding housing and child care in Lake County.
— Received a report from Sheriff Tim Walburg about a survey conducted to determine whether residents living along 451st Avenue between SD-34 and Camp Lakodia would support an ordinance reducing the speed along the stretch of roadway. He mailed 50 letters and received 19 responses. Of these, 15 supported reducing the speed; four felt no changes were needed.
Commissioners approved a motion to have an ordinance drafted which would reduce the speed limit to 25 mph.
— Received a report from Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer about maintenance work being done on the storm sirens following the derecho in May. He reported that some sirens were damaged, some didn’t rotate as a result of bad bearings, and batteries were needed on several.
Commissioners approved an invoice in the amount of $7,480 for preventive maintenance, batteries and a receiver module for one of the sirens.