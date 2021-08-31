The Lake County Commission has heard the first reading of two ordinances which are being put in place to allow the sale of medical marijuana in areas zoned for commercial use within the county.
The readings followed a close review of both ordinances on Tuesday morning. The second reading with a public hearing on licensing requirements will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7.
The public hearing for the zoning ordinance was held at Tuesday’s meeting. No one spoke either in support of or in opposition to the ordinance, which was reviewed in a joint meeting of the county commission and the Lake County Planning Commission.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, noted midway through the meeting that neither ordinance specifically states they apply to medical cannabis because the chapter in state law referenced SDCL 34-20G is called “Medical Cannabis.” She did not feel it was necessary to indicate the cannabis dispensaries or cannabis establishments being discussed were for the sale of cannabis products and paraphernalia for medical use.
Gust indicated the definitions for both ordinances were taken from state law, and stated “special permitted uses” was being added to the section referencing prohibited uses so the county would have the option of using that designation in the future. She also identified areas of flexibility in the drafts.
“The law allows us to regulate time, place and number of cannabis dispensaries,” Gust said, noting that the number of dispensaries in the draft – two – could be changed.
“It’s a place to start. Our only requirement would be to have more than one,” she reported when asked how she arrived at that number.
Commissioners were willing to accept that, as well as the other parameters established in the drafted ordinances. These indicated a cannabis dispensary cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a school, church, residence, public park, library, daycare facility or other cannabis dispensary, or share premises with a residence or business that sells alcohol or tobacco.
Commissioners did not feel that the hours of operation listed in the draft were adequate. County commissioners Dennis Slaughter and Adam Leighton and planning commissioners Jodi Ackerman and Dale Thompson were among those who advocated being open beyond regular business hours.
They expressed a desire for the medical treatment to be more easily available for those who are working and for those experiencing pain. Among the options considered was mirroring the hours of the Lewis Drug pharmacy.
Following a discussion, the ordinance was amended to expand the hours of operation to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday hours and holiday hours were considered, but the decision was made to add those later if requested.
The licensing ordinance notes that both a registration certificate from the state Department of Health and a cannabis establishment license from the county are required to operate in Lake County. The cost of each is $5,000.
In discussing the cost of the local license, commissioners learned that First District Association of Local Governments made the recommendation found in the draft. Gust reviewed with them the application and renewal fees being considered by other counties and municipalities, which ranged widely.
“I don’t know how these businesses will do,” Gust said in response to a question regarding the financial feasibility of a business that has to pay $10,000 in fees above the cost of overhead. “I hear these businesses are going to be successful and they will generate a lot of income.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the first reading of both ordinances.
The ordinances will apply only to areas outside incorporated municipalities. In Lake County, the primary area zoned for commercial use is west of Madison along SD-34 and to the south of the highway, according to Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson.