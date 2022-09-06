Crossing guards

CROSSING GUARDS Dan Holsworth (left) and Bill Larson await students outside of Madison Elementary School.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ensuring child safety is a top priority for the Madison Central School District.

Parents and teachers alike rest easy when they know their children are in good hands, so having quality crossing guards is essential. These individuals guide students home, accommodate busing routes, and help with navigating potentially dangerous construction projects.