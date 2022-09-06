Ensuring child safety is a top priority for the Madison Central School District.
Parents and teachers alike rest easy when they know their children are in good hands, so having quality crossing guards is essential. These individuals guide students home, accommodate busing routes, and help with navigating potentially dangerous construction projects.
Since many of the streets surrounding the Madison schools are currently being worked on, the need for more crossing guards becomes increasingly apparent.
According to Police Chief Justin Meyer, the schools only have one full-time crossing guard with two others in part-time positions. Meyer said the department would feel more comfortable with a number around five or six.
Madison crossing guards work a maximum shift of two hours a day, from 8:15-9:15 a.m. and from 2:45-3:45 p.m. According to the position’s page on Madison’s city website, accommodations can be made for only mornings, afternoons or certain days of the week. The guards often work among themselves to assign scheduling.
Along with maintaining student safety, crossing guards are a kind, community presence and work to assist local law enforcement with traffic safety complaints. The job does come with some slight physical requirements: being able to walk and stand, lifting up to 10-20 pounds, and being able to work in potentially inclement weather.
Wages begin at $14.42 per hour and are based on experience. The city is always looking for new hires, Meyer said, so if interested, visit the City of Madison website for an online application.