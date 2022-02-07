Chester High School students received a standing ovation and brought home a superior at the State One-Act Festival over the weekend for their haunting production of “Darklight.”
“It was our best performance,” said director Velda Schneider in an email.
The one-act tackles a tough theme – depression and anxiety among teens. In it, Death enters into a dialogue with a teen as sand pours through an oversized hourglass, asking, “Before we go, do we want to talk about your experience?”
The teen resists, and the scene ends with the teen exiting with Death.
Teen suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 15 and 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One contributing risk factor is the way one teen suicide can lead to another.
“There is definitely a higher risk that after a suicide is completed there will be another one,” said Angela Meinen, outpatient clinical supervisor at Community Counseling Services.
Other risk factors identified by organizations such as the Mayo Clinic and the American Psychological Association are mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety, a history of physical or sexual abuse or exposure to bullying, alcohol and substance abuse, and access to a means such as guns or medications.
“When someone takes a life, it’s about ending pain,” Meinen explained.
Often, they feel as though they are a burden to others or they feel alone, both of which give rise to a sense of hopelessness.
Too often, parents are afraid to have the tough discussions which could act as a deterrent, she indicated.
“They will think, ‘If I talk about suicide, is that going to give my child the idea’?” she explained. That is not the case, Meinen indicated.
She recognizes that some teens choose not to confide in their parents. In those instances, parents have several options. They can seek professional help for their child.
She said parents have told her, “If they’re not talking to me, I need to know they’re talking to somebody.”
Meinen also advises parents to be friends with their teen’s friends and to be aware of their teen’s social networks. In addition to school friends, they may have friends through their activities and through social media.
“They may be more open in one area or exhibit changes in one area and not another,” she said, noting that behavior changes are a warning sign.
Other warning signs identified by professionals are talking or writing about suicide, withdrawing from social contact, increased use of alcohol or drugs, giving away belongings, and doing risky or self-destructive things. Meinen said some warning signs are overlooked because similar remarks are used casually in conversation, comments such as, “I just want to kill myself.”
Another option parents have is to reach out to other adults who are part of their teen’s life. A teen who will not talk with Mom or Dad may be willing to talk with a grandparent, school counselor or coach.
“Who is that person in your child’s life that you can reach out to?” Meinen asked.
Another resource directly available to teens is one that recognizes their penchant for using technology. The Helpline Center offers texting support for high school students. They just need to text icare to 898211.
“Teens are on their phones on a regular basis, and they could do it discreetly,” Meinen said.
The Helpline Center’s guide to suicide prevention in the home advises storing firearms offsite, locking up medications and providing support. Meinen said it’s unlikely that South Dakotans will store firearms offsite, but she recommends taking some kind of precautions.
“So many times, teens know where to find guns, and suicide by gun is almost 100% successful,” she stated.
Alternatives to storing firearms offsite include storing guns and ammunition in different places, locking up guns and getting trigger locks for guns. Anything that delays action reduces the likelihood that an individual will attempt suicide, Meinen indicated.