Growth is a great thing, especially when you are talking about volunteers. The Madison Regional Health Foundation has added four members to the board of directors.
The MRHF has now grown to 11 members for the first time with the additions of Rachel Schardin, Kurt Pfeifle, Ann Hyland and Josh Anderson.
“It is great to see volunteers step up and help a nonprofit. Ann, Rachel, Kurt and Josh are committed members of the community and have shown great leadership. We are happy to have them join the foundation board and help with our mission of supporting local health care in the Madison community,” said MRHF Director Stephen Klekas.
Anderson is the longest-tenured head football coach at Dakota State University and wrapped up his 14th season this past fall.
“This community has given so much to myself and my family, so I want to be a part of giving back to this community any chance I have,” he said. “Joining the MRHF board will be a great opportunity for me to do just that. Our hospital is one of the best assets in Madison, as well as in Lake County. I am extremely grateful to be welcomed into such a great board.”
Pfeifle is the executive director for the South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems.
“My wife Laurie and I have lived in Madison for a brief five years, and Laurie grew up here. During that time, we have entrusted our primary health-care needs to the physicians, nurses, support staff and facilities at Madison Regional Health System and have been pleased with the level of care we have received. In particular, when I required an emergency appendectomy, MRHS provided excellent treatment and made me quite comfortable during my stay,” he said. “We consider ourselves fortunate to have an award-winning Critical Access Hospital in our community. I am very proud to be a part of the Madison Regional Health Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting the hospital’s mission and goals in any way possible.”
The Pfeifles have three children and six grandchildren.
Schardin is currently a pharmacist at Madison Regional Health System with Lewis Pharmacy.
“I am excited to join the Madison Regional Health Foundation board of directors. I feel very fortunate to have such a great health-care facility here in Madison,” she said. “It is comforting to know that quality health care is available right where I live. Everything from primary care needs to emergency and hospital services are available when I need it. I hope to support the foundation in its efforts to assist Madison Regional Health System, so they can continue to provide exceptional care for our community and the surrounding areas.”
Hyland is the chief communications officer at Heartland Energy.
“Quality health care is vital to the Madison area, and I am excited to be part of supporting the hospital in their efforts,” she said.
Heartland Energy has long been a supporter of the foundation. Hyland has been with Heartland for 15 years and has lived in the Madison area for 17 years.
The MRHF board is comprised of local volunteers. The 11-member board includes President Jim Edwards, Vice President Randy Carper, Secretary/Treasurer Dr. Ashley Crabtree, Marlin Brozik, Tammy Miller, Darrel Simon, Jeff Bloom, Pfeifle, Hyland, Schardin and Anderson.