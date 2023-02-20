The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders had no answer for Malik Longie on Thursday evening. The Flandreau Indian School senior scored 56 points and helped the visitors defeat ORR 71-58.
Caden Hojer recorded a double-double for the Raiders. He scored 14 points and grabbed 22 rebounds.
Cooper Merager added 13 and grabbed nine rebounds. Brayden Hanson scored 12 points. Riley Schneider recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Howard splits games
The Howard Tigers split a pair of games to bring their overall record to 14-5. The Tigers fell to Viborg-Hurley 59-39 on Thursday and bounced back with a 62-19 victory against Arlington on Friday.
During the team’s 20-point loss to Viborg-Hurley, Luke Koepsell led the Tigers with 15 points. Taiden Hoyer finished with 12 points.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Viborg-Hurley 50, Howard 33
The Howard Tigers had their four-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when they fell to Viborg-Hurley 50-33.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 24 points. Abby Aslesen chipped in with six points.
ORR 70, Flandreau Indian 29
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders wrapped up the regular season with a 70-29 home victory against Flandreau Indian School on Thursday.
Julia Trygstad recorded a double-double for the Raiders. Trygstad scored 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and recorded five steals.
Alivia Bickett also recorded a double-double for the Raiders. She scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Bickett also recorded seven steals.
Brooklyn Hageman recorded a double-double for the Raiders. The senior post player scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
Bailey Hyland recorded a double-double. Hyland scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Raiders.
With the win, the Raiders finished the regular season with a 7-13 record.
Flandreau 77, Chester 41
Flandreau ran away from Chester 77-41 on Friday. With the loss, the Flyers finished the regular season with a 5-15 record.
Emery Larson led the Flyers with 19 points. Emmerson Eppard scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.
WRESTLING
The Howard Tigers will send three individuals to the Class B State Tournament in Rapid City on Thursday. Griffin Clubb, Tate Miller and Connor Giedd will all represent the Tigers after qualifying for the state meet at the Region 2B meet.
Giedd placed first in the 120-pound division. Giedd defeated Canistota’s Joshua Popkes Jr. by technical fall (16-0). Giedd reached the championship match with a pinfall victory against Canton’s Cole Sehr. In the championship match, Giedd defeated McCook Central/Montrose’s Trystan Traupel.
Miller placed second in the 132-pound division. Miller won his first match by pinfall against Canistota’s Jack Conn. Miller reached the championship match with a pinfall victory against Elk Point-Jefferson’s Hayes Johnson. In the championship match, Miller lost to Canton’s Ashton Keller by decision (4-0).
Clubb placed third in the 220-pound division. Clubb won his first match by pinfall against Tri-Valley’s Luke Nehlich. Clubb lost to MCM’s Kade Grocott by decision (5-2). Clubb reached the third-place match with a pinfall victory against EPJ’s Noah Thooft. In the third-place match, Clubb defeated Canton’s Hunter Richmond by decision (3-1).