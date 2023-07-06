The wait is finally over. After more than a year of careful planning, the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School District became fully consolidated on July 1. With new superintendent Dawn Hoeke and principal Andrew Johnson at the helm, the district is ready to march forward with a unified front for the upcoming school year.
“I’ve been so impressed with how our staff has worked with us, and I’m sure Mrs. Hoeke feels the same way,” Johnson said. “They’ve been so open and flexible.”
Hoeke nodded in agreement, adding that she visited both schools prior to July 1 to gauge staff perception, all of which was positive. She noted that while not everyone had consolidation as their desired outcome, they are still excited for the future of the combined district.
“Obviously, it’s a little bit sad in the way that we no longer have an Oldham-Ramona district and we no longer have a Rutland district, but we’re really happy and excited at the possibilities of this new district,” Johnson added.
Back in November, Lance Hageman (chair), Jessica Anderson, Tyler Pickard, Lori Hyland and Carrie Schiernbeck were elected to the ORR school board. Following their first meeting in January, the group took on the task of establishing a staff for the new district. Hoeke and Johnson were hired in March.
Hoeke is a Redfield native currently living in Milbank; she plans to relocate to Brookings next month. She has 29 years of experience in education, including two years as a superintendent and seven as a principal. She is also the former administrator of the Koch Senior Living Community in Milbank, where she oversaw its construction and initial operations.
For some, Johnson’s resume is a bit more obvious. He’s spent the last six years as the principal of Oldham-Ramona School. In this role, Johnson has been closely involved with discussions of consolidation since the beginning.
“I helped start the process, and I want to see it through,” Johnson said. “I think Oldham-Ramona and Rutland had a lot of good things going for it, and I think Oldham-Ramona-Rutland will have even more. I knew I wanted to be a part of that district.”
Hoeke said she is equally excited to be a part of this process, adding that she has been thrilled by the support from the board and staff members.
“I’m very excited about the administrative team that we’ve built,” Hoeke said. “Everyone is willing to step in and do what they have to do to make this successful, and that’s a great thing.”
Alongside Hoeke and Johnson will be Business Manager Crystal Hansen, Technical Director Logan DeRungs and Athletic Director/Transportation Manager Jason Hanson. Johnson added that Hanson will also be teaching elementary/middle school physical education.
Hoeke noted that the only certified positions they’ve yet to fill are for a school counselor and a fourth-grade teacher at Rutland. They are also looking for a head volleyball coach, a JV boys basketball coach, bus drivers and paraprofessionals.
“We’ve hired a lot of good people, so we’ve been really fortunate,” Hoeke said.
The two said the administrative team will be bouncing back and forth between the two schools for the upcoming year. They would likely be at opposite sites to ensure that they both feel equally supported.
Only one teacher will be splitting time between the two sites, the newly hired business and computer teacher Reece Simpson. Johnson said Simpson will spend the mornings in Oldham-Ramona before finishing his day in Rutland, and Simpson was hired with this in mind.
The district’s 300-350 K-12 students will be split between the two K-12 sites and two Hutterite colonies. Johnson said that a major theme of this first year will be to make their schedules more uniform. They are also working to create a unified Infinite Campus and streamline registration efforts.
Given that the schools have been co-op’d for athletics for several years, Johnson believes that students will handle the transition well. Hoeke added that several of their fine arts programs will be combined this year, including the schools’ one-act play.
While Hoeke and Johnson are pleased with their progress, they know that the work is far from finished. One of the largest pieces of work is the prospect of a new facility, which has been in discussion since the start of the consolidation.
On Monday, the board will meet in the Rutland Gym at 5 p.m. to take action on a bond resolution regarding this project.
“They need to decide if they’re going to seek a bond for a new building,” Hoeke explained.
Should a bond be approved for a shared facility, establishing a vision that best represents each school will be essential. Johnson said that while it was important to honor their respective legacies, the needs of the combined student body will be the top priority.
“We’re getting rid of the mindset that it’s the Oldham-Ramona way or it’s the Rutland way; it’s the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland way now,” Johnson said.