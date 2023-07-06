The wait is finally over. After more than a year of careful planning, the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School District became fully consolidated on July 1. With new superintendent Dawn Hoeke and principal Andrew Johnson at the helm, the district is ready to march forward with a unified front for the upcoming school year.

“I’ve been so impressed with how our staff has worked with us, and I’m sure Mrs. Hoeke feels the same way,” Johnson said. “They’ve been so open and flexible.”