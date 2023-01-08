A back-and-forth first half turned into a second-half runaway at Tea Area High School on Friday. The Madison Bulldogs and Tea Area Titans played a close first half, with the Titans holding a 26-25 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Titans outscored the Bulldogs 39-15 to pick up the 65-40 victory.
Ben Brooks scored the first basket with 5:10 left in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs up 2-1. A three-pointer from Eli Barger put the Bulldogs ahead 7-5. Barger hit another three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead. The Titans answered with a three-pointer of their own to make it a 10-10 game at the end of the first quarter.
Aiden Jensen opened the scoring in the second quarter to put Madison ahead 13-10. The Titans answered with a 9-1 run to take a 19-14 lead.
A three-pointer from Charles Callahan cut Tea’s lead to 19-17. Jensen knocked down a three-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 20-19.
With the game tied at 22, Jensen slammed home a dunk to put the Bulldogs up 24-22. At the break, the Titans held a slim 26-25 lead.
Jensen opened the scoring in the second half for the Bulldogs to cut Tea’s lead to 29-27. A basket from Ben Brooks cut Tea’s lead to 34-29. Following the basket from Brooks, the Titans went on a 9-0 run to open up a 43-29 lead.
A basket from Callahan cut Tea’s lead to 45-35. That’s as close as the Bulldogs would get the rest of the game. The Titans outscored the Bulldogs 20-5 to close out the game and pick up the 65-40 victory.
Jensen led the Bulldogs with 17 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds. Brooks scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 1-4 overall. Madison will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Vermillion.