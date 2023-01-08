Madison BB

MADISON'S Ben Brooks attempts a shot during the third quarter against Tea Area on Friday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

A back-and-forth first half turned into a second-half runaway at Tea Area High School on Friday. The Madison Bulldogs and Tea Area Titans played a close first half, with the Titans holding a 26-25 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Titans outscored the Bulldogs 39-15 to pick up the 65-40 victory.

Ben Brooks scored the first basket with 5:10 left in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs up 2-1. A three-pointer from Eli Barger put the Bulldogs ahead 7-5. Barger hit another three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead. The Titans answered with a three-pointer of their own to make it a 10-10 game at the end of the first quarter.