The Beresford Watchdogs used a 12-0 scoring run that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth to help them pull away from the Madison Bulldogs on Thursday. With the Bulldogs holding a 32-29 lead, Beresford scored 12 unanswered points to take a 41-32 lead early in the final period and went on to defeat the Bulldogs 57-46.
Beresford scored the game’s first five points. Ben Brooks got the Bulldogs on the board to cut Beresford’s lead to 5-2.
A pair of baskets from Aiden Jensen got the Bulldogs within one at 7-6. At the end of the first quarter, Beresford held a 13-6 lead.
The Bulldogs opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 16-13 lead. The 10-0 run ended with a pair of three points from Andrew Comes and Charles Callahan.
Following Callahan’s three-pointer, Beresford knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game up at 16.
Comes scored five straight points for the Bulldogs to give them a 21-16 lead. Jensen knocked down a three-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 24-16.
Beresford closed out the first half on a 6-0 run to cut Madison’s lead to 24-22 at the break.
Brooks opened the scoring in the second half to extend Madison’s lead to 26-22. Brooks added another basket late in the third quarter to put the Bulldogs ahead 30-27.
With the Bulldogs holding a 32-29 lead, Beresford scored 12 unanswered points to take a 41-32 lead. A basket from Jensen ended the run, but unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that’s as close as they would get the rest of the way. The Watchdogs outscored Madison 18-14 in the fourth quarter and picked up the 57-46 road victory.
Jensen scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Comes finished with 14 points.
The loss snapped Madison’s three-game winning streak. The Bulldogs are now 8-6 overall and will be back in action on Tuesday when they host McCook Central/Montrose. MCM is 9-5 overall.