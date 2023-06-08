Turn lane project at SD-34 and SD-25 to begin Jun 8, 2023 Jun 8, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HOWARD – On Monday, work will begin to widen the road at the SD-34 and SD-25 intersection west of Howard. The project will add east- and westbound turn lanes at the intersection.The intersection will remain open during construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.This intersection work is part of a construction project to add turn lanes to state highways in eastern South Dakota this summer near the communities of Mitchell, Howard, Humboldt and Hartford.The prime contractor for this $5 million project is Prairie States Trucking of Sioux Falls. The overall completion date for the turn lane project is Nov. 17. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Miranda O’Bryan Crowned Miss South Dakota Trinity Palmquist excited for next chapter of golf career Madison resident receives community donations following severe burn injuries Lakes Bar & Grill is Burger Brawl champion Residents react to county shooting down ordinance County shoots down possibility of ordinance Another summer of music with Madison Community Band McDonald sisters set to compete at Class B State Golf Meet New Miss Prairie Village, Prairie Princess crowned Shipwreck Bar event raises awareness for foster families Follow us Facebook Twitter