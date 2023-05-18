MADISON HIGH SCHOOL seniors Chloe Schneider (left), Claire Meyer and Emma Murray announced their decision to pursue teaching in college. Last Friday, the trio was honored with a "signing day" ceremony through the national education program Educators Rising.
The high school experience is all about finding purpose, something that fills students with passion and can eventually lead to a long-lasting career.
Teachers are tasked with facilitating this passion, and some do it so well that students can’t help but follow in their footsteps.
This is the case with Madison High School seniors Chloe Schneider, Claire Meyer and Emma Murray, who recently committed to starting their journey as future educators.
Last Friday, the trio was honored with a “signing day” ceremony through Educators Rising, a national organization that aims to develop and support aspiring teachers. The event was organized by MHS Student/Educators Rising Adviser Sarah Landin.
“It was awesome; I loved it,” Schneider said. “It was cool we got recognized for that because I didn’t know we would. It was just a good time, good environment, and I love all our teachers; they’re all so supportive. Ms. Landin was so supportive, and our parents were, too. It was just really nice.”
As part of the celebration, each of the students selected a staff member who had helped inspire their chosen career. Schneider went with MHS history teacher Robert Cordts, Murray with history teacher Jacob Ludemann and Meyer with paraprofessional Cheri Myrvik. All three said that these individuals played a crucial role in fostering their love for education.
“I feel like I’ve always wanted to be a teacher, and my grandparents were huge inspirers of that, too,” Murray said. “My grandma taught special education, and my grandpa taught high school.”
Another source of inspiration for the students is their passion to work with children. Schneider and Murray both volunteer with the Madison Community Center’s After School program. Meyer, whose father is the Madison Police Chief, had interned at local daycares.
“I wanted to do what my dad did for the longest time, but teaching was always in the back in my mind because I love kids,” Meyer said.
Schneider bounced off this: “Working at the after-school program, I see some kids that struggle, and I see how they really work, how their minds work, and I love that. I love watching kids grow, and I’m so excited to teach them.”
Currently, Schneider plans to teach first or second grade, with Murray leaning toward second or third and Meyer toward preschool. Schneider and Meyer will remain in South Dakota to attend Vermillion’s University of South Dakota and Sioux Falls’ Southeast Tech, respectively, while Murray will be venturing to Colorado Mesa University.
Although the three are looking forward to their journey, they will always cherish their time at MHS. All three were born and raised in Madison, although Murray’s family relocated to Sioux City when she was in third grade, returning to Madison for the start of her freshman year.
“This town is so committed to each other; we’re all so close,” Meyer said. “It’s a special small-town feeling.”
“I love Madison, I love my educators, I love our principal, all of the staff, everyone,” Schneider added.
They also praised the Educators Rising program, which offered them additional experience in the teaching field. During their time in the program, they were able to visit educational conferences that helped them develop key skills in confidence, writing and public speaking, among others.
“We just kind of get a feel for what all the different educators around South Dakota have gone through to continue their path,” Murray explained, adding that her favorite memories from high school were found in this program.
“We all want to say thank you to Ms. Landin since she’s done so much for us through this program,” Schneider said. “She’s so good. If we ever need help with anything, she’s always there for us.”
Meyer added, “We’re always going to be thankful for the town that we grew up and everyone in it. They helped shape us, and we helped shape them, and I’ll always be thankful for everyone in this town and what they’ve done for me.”