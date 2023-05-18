Future educators

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL seniors Chloe Schneider (left), Claire Meyer and Emma Murray announced their decision to pursue teaching in college. Last Friday, the trio was honored with a "signing day" ceremony through the national education program Educators Rising.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The high school experience is all about finding purpose, something that fills students with passion and can eventually lead to a long-lasting career.

Teachers are tasked with facilitating this passion, and some do it so well that students can’t help but follow in their footsteps.