Stitchers.JPG

JANICE FARRELL (right) and Gretchen Miller knit a shawl and scarf, respectively, during Thursday's  Stitchers Club meeting. The Stitchers group provides a cozy, friendly atmosphere for those interested in knitting, crocheting, cross stitching and other yarn and needlework projects.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

When entering Brandize Nelson’s living room on Stitchers nights, one is greeted by smiling faces, the smell of tea and more yarn than one could use in a year.

The Stitchers Club, which Nelson hosts in her home, provides a welcoming environment for craft enthusiasts to share their passions and learn new skills. Its members practice a variety of skills, including crocheting, knitting and cross-stitching, while working on personal projects. Many of these projects are gifts for friends and loved ones, or even other members of the group.