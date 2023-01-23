JANICE FARRELL (right) and Gretchen Miller knit a shawl and scarf, respectively, during Thursday's Stitchers Club meeting. The Stitchers group provides a cozy, friendly atmosphere for those interested in knitting, crocheting, cross stitching and other yarn and needlework projects.
When entering Brandize Nelson’s living room on Stitchers nights, one is greeted by smiling faces, the smell of tea and more yarn than one could use in a year.
The Stitchers Club, which Nelson hosts in her home, provides a welcoming environment for craft enthusiasts to share their passions and learn new skills. Its members practice a variety of skills, including crocheting, knitting and cross-stitching, while working on personal projects. Many of these projects are gifts for friends and loved ones, or even other members of the group.
The Stitchers Club used to meet at the Madison Public Library, but it eventually moved to a member’s garage before settling into Nelson’s house. The group meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Nelson asks interested parties to contact her via her Facebook account or ask a staff member at the Madison Public Library to get the location. During COVID-19, the group met virtually, and the group still sometimes supplements its Thursday meet-ups with Sunday Zoom calls.
Nelson said everyone is welcome, whether they’re male or female, retired or working, experienced or entirely new to the craft. While the group is mostly women, there are several male members.
At the meetings, members can update each other on their current projects, get advice on colors or methods and even pick up new skills.
Dana Balsiger has attended the group since 2014. She came into it with a passion for crocheting and loom knitting, but her skill set has since expanded. Unlike traditional knitting, which uses needles, loom knitting involves wrapping yarn around pegs on a loom, which can vary in size and shape. Crocheting, in contrast, uses hooks to create pieces.
“I learned to actually knit-knit in midsummer in 2022,” Balsiger said. “I was never able to be taught by anybody else for years and years. I tried and tried, but these girls, they’re good teachers.”
Balsiger was a member of the group when it moved out of the library. It had its advantages, she said, such as requiring people to leave at closing time. But, that also left less time for knitting and chatting.
“I miss the library, but I kind of like it here,” Balsiger said.
While most members joined the group to work on their personal projects, like shawls, scarves, hats, scrubbies or doilies, it’s the friendships that keep the group together.
Nelson said the members celebrate each other’s birthdays and major holidays, watch movies and attend events, like art festivals and concerts, together.
“Sometimes, we pick a town and go adventuring,” said Gretchen Miller, another club member.
That said, even when the group goes on expeditions together and builds stronger friendships, discussions often turn back to the projects on which each person is working.
“Every project we do, we’re always proud,” Balsiger said.