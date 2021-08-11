The school board members on Monday heard the first readings concerning new medical marijuana-related policies for the Madison Central School District. These provide the requirements that students and their families need to meet if a student wants to use medical cannabis during school hours or at school-related activities.
When Superintendent Joel Jorgenson presented the new cannabis policies to the board members, he said Madison Central was waiting for a final plan to arrive from state officials. Jorgenson said that the school district needed more information from the South Dakota Department of Health related to cannabis issues. He added that a final state-approved plan wasn’t expected to arrive until November.
Under the first new policy, Administration of Medical Cannabis to Qualifying Students, which is also coded as JHCDE, school officials expected the students and their parents to provide approved registry identification cards for each student and any caregivers who will administer the medical cannabis. MCSD officials expect that the ID cards will have approval from the S.D. Department of Health. School district officials also require written signed and dated certification from the student’s “recommending practitioner” that provides information about dosages and cannabis usage.
Jorgenson told the board members that he expected any caregivers to administer the medical cannabis in edible forms. He also stated that he didn’t want the families to store the medical marijuana on school grounds. Jorgenson explained to board members that he thought the caretakers could bring the medical cannabis to the school to administer it to a student.
Jorgenson also reminded board members that state and federal laws currently contradict each other, saying “...federally (it’s) not a legal drug.”
The first policy states, “The parent/guardian or other registered designated caregiver is the only person who may provide, administer, or assist the student with the consumption of medical cannabis. Schools will not store, and school personnel will not administer, medical cannabis.”
The second new policy, Medical Cannabis Administration Plan, which is also coded as JHCDE-E, is actually a form that the school district expects a parent or guardian to fill out for school officials. The adults are expected to fill out the usual information for the students’ names, schools and grades, and they also need to check off statements indicating that they understand MCSD cannabis policies.
The families also need to provide an official registry identification card for the student, a designated caregiver card that authorizes cannabis distribution, and written certification signed by a recommending practitioner. The parents need to identify the permissible forms of medicinal cannabis provided to the students — either oil, lotion, tincture, edible product or other form — and the administration method, dosage amount and dosage time(s). The caretakers need to identify where on school property or at a school-sponsored activity they will administer the cannabis.