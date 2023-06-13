The Madison School Board approved a facility study for the 2023-24 school year and reviewed its COVID-19 back-to-school plan at its Monday meeting.
The school board has considered a facility study for the past several board meetings and requested study proposals in April. The proposals were received in May, and administration and staff had time to review the studies before the June meeting.
A facility study will help the district know which structures in the district can be used more efficiently or need to be repaired or replaced. At previous meetings, the board discussed the Gymnastics Center and school driveways as possible locations to improve.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson recommended the district go with JLG, which proposed a $15,000 facility study.
He said that, in addition to being tied with another proposal for the lowest cost, JLG offered credit back if they worked with JLG for future projects. In addition, he said, the plan aligned well with what the district is looking for.
The school board approved JLG’s proposal, and JLG will provide further details on potential start dates in the near future.
At the meeting, the board also reviewed its COVID-19 back-to-school plan. These plans are required for schools that receive federal COVID-19 emergency funding.
Jorgenson said he made “major changes” to the back-to-school plan, eliminating most of it. The federal COVID-19 emergency ended in May, but the plans are still required.
Most of the remaining points on the plan are required points, and other included points reference improved sanitation, which he said the district wants to keep.
The isolation requirements will remain the same in the next school year. A student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 must remain in isolation for 5 days after symptoms begin. If a fever remains or symptoms don’t improve, the affected individual should stay in isolation until 24 hours after his or her fever breaks. A mask requirement for an additional 5 days after returning to school was removed from the plan.
In other business, the Madison School Board:
— Accepted the resignation of an elementary office professional, accepted a request to hire four summer custodians and one full-time custodian, accepted a request to hire a SPED paraprofessional and accepted two contract changes.
— Approved staff health and dental insurance rates for the 2023-24 school year. Business Manager Mitchell Brooks estimated the overall increase to be 5.26%, with about a 1.8% increase to individual plans.
— Set summer hours for the special education staff.
— Kept food service rates the same for the upcoming school year.