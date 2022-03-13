The 97th session of the South Dakota Legislature is in the books, except for a final one-day meeting on March 28 to consider any vetoes made by the governor.
As with most legislative sessions, this one had its own personality. Each session has its wins and losses. No one bats 100%.
Government in South Dakota has changed significantly in recent years. Traditionally, citizen legislators gathered to debate issues and agree or disagree on bills. In recent years, Pierre has seemed more like Washington, D.C., in the middle of South Dakota as reasonable debate and discussion has often been replaced by “support what I want or your bill will be defeated” and you will be publicly ridiculed via inuendo and half-truths. Many legislators appreciate working on good policy but don’t enjoy “Washington D.C. politics”.
The traditional South Dakota philosophy of small, efficient government and low taxes with a focus on citizen needs has been largely replaced by one of more government intrusions in private enterprise and people’s lives.
I am reminded of the Ronald Reagan quote that the most terrifying words in the English language are “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Bills to reduce the state sales tax and to eliminate the sales tax on food were defeated by our big government “friends.” The President Pro-Tempore of the Senate said giving money back to the people is like throwing it away.
A $150 million housing infrastructure bill ($680 of every family of four’s money) reminds me of the statement by noted economist Thomas Sowell, who said, “Study after study, not only here but in other countries, show that the most affordable housing is where there has been the least government interference with the market – contrary to rhetoric.”
Coincidently, the $680 is about what every family of four would have received with the sales tax reduction.
Once again, South Dakota has a balanced budget. This tradition is extremely important as it is part of our strong financial rating which in turn contributes to our very positive bond ratings. Everyone benefits from our strong bond ratings when schools, counties and other entities borrow money and receive very favorable interest rates.
The budget also included 6.0% increases for schools, state employees and medical service providers (nursing home employees, etc.) often referred to as the “big three.”
Please remember that teacher salaries are set by local school boards, not by the state. This increase was essential as inflation, the silent tax, has become a significant factor impacting everyone.
Last year I discussed HB1237, designating funds for local roads and bridges badly in need of repair. Persistence by the House of Representatives on this issue paid dividends and $6 million was designated for that purpose. This year, another $25 million has been added to the fund established last year. More is needed, but this is a big step toward fixing a universal problem.
Representing Lake, Miner, Moody and Sanborn counties (8th Legislative District) in the South Dakota Legislature has been a high honor. It is humbling and challenging at the same time. My goal has always been to do my best to represent the diverse interests of our area for the betterment of our great state.
I regret that redistricting has broken up the district into parts of three new districts. I will miss the good people I have had the opportunity to meet and work for in Lake, Miner and Sanborn counties.
If re-elected, I look forward to next year and serving on behalf of the 25th District made up of Moody and much of Minnehaha County. New challenges and opportunities will present themselves while working to make South Dakota a home that reflects our self-reliant values and God-given freedoms.
I look forward to seeing and visiting with you over the next few months. I can be contacted at Randy.Gross@sdlegislature.gov.