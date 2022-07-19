Interlakes Area United Way announced the hiring of Melissa Dougan as executive director. She replaces Katie Hahn, who stepped down to join the IAUW board of directors.
“Melissa has extensive experience in community outreach, networking and event planning,” said IAUW President Lori Gustaf. “She has a great attitude and kind heart, and we think she’s a terrific addition to our team.”
Dougan took over her new role July 1. She’ll primarily spend the summer assisting with IAUW’s WIN BIG Raffle, making introductions and learning more about parent organization United Way Worldwide.
“We are confident her skill-set will help enhance our organization and strengthen our relationships with community partners across our service territory of Lake, Miner and Moody counties,” Gustaf said.
Dougan lives in Chester, where she owns and operates the Shipwreck Bar & Grill with her husband John. She has over 20 years of experience in management in the restaurant and insurance industries.
She likes to stay busy and volunteers her time with various organizations and events, including Parrot Heads of the Prairie in the Sioux Falls area, local golf tournaments and hosting a variety of fund-raisers and events at the Shipwreck. She also works as a substitute teacher at Chester Area School.
“I love to meet new people and help out others whenever possible,” she said. “I am excited to be working in this new role with United Way and look forward to making many new connections throughout the area.”
Dougan was born in Bismarck, N.D. She moved with her family to Sioux Falls her freshman year and graduated from Washington High School. She attended the University of South Dakota and graduated with degrees in criminal justice and psychology with a minor in drug and alcohol abuse.
The Dougans have two sons, Carson (17) and Ben (14).