Interlakes Area United Way announced the hiring of Melissa Dougan as executive director. She replaces Katie Hahn, who stepped down to join the IAUW board of directors.

“Melissa has extensive experience in community outreach, networking and event planning,” said IAUW President Lori Gustaf. “She has a great attitude and kind heart, and we think she’s a terrific addition to our team.”