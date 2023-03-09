Chester School Board meets on Monday Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chester School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.Reports will be heard on revenue and expenditures, trust and agency, and school lunch.The business manager will discuss offering free school breakfast and lunch for students from April 3 until the end of the school year.The elementary principal will report on parent-teach conference attendance and Sioux Valley Energy’s Co-op in the Classroom program.The secondary principal’s report includes senior projects, 2023-24 class registration and activities.The superintendent report will announce the Teacher of the Year and give updates on the survey, school logo and 2022-23 calendar. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Touch of Heaven Massage brings relaxation to Madison Library, The Office team up to deliver “Pages for Pizza” Elsie Aslesen named NSAA Defensive Player of Year Madison Elementary School “goo the Guse” Longbeards announce winners for county's first-ever turkey tags MRHS Offers Free Screenings to Community Center Members Chester School names Moyer 'Teacher of the Year' MHS students head to Pierre for restaurant competition Moe named NSAA Coach of Year for 4th straight year First Bank and Trust donates to Madison High School athletics Follow us Facebook Twitter