The Madison Community Center is holding its second Splash and Dash Multiple Sclerosis 5K Run/Walk. The 5K will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. and will end around noon. It will start near the Community Center in the DSU tailgating area, then go through the northeast part of town and end at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
Participants are asked to wear orange costumes or simply orange clothing. Orange is the official color of MS awareness. Prizes will be given before the 5K begins to the most unique, funniest, most beautiful, scariest, and most orange costumes. This is the first year organizers are encouraging costumes.
Participants can walk or run through the course and are invited to bring strollers, wagons and kids’ bikes. Organizers also encourage participants to decorate these as well to better their chances at winning prizes.
“We want it to look like a parade,” event organizer April Lund said. “It’s entertaining to watch when people are dressed up.”
Lund, who is also the special events and groups coordinator at the Community Center, said they will also cover participants with orange powder, which is ground up orange chalk, before the event starts.
Registration is $25 a person and will include a T-shirt, drawstring bag and bracelet. Those who are interested in participating may register beforehand by calling 605-256-5837. People may also register on the day of the event.
The money raised will go to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, which will give the money to local and national people.
“More people have MS in town than we know,” Lund said.
The 5K will finish with a slip-and-slide that will be put on by the Madison Fire Department. Lund said that they will wait until the end so participants don’t have to run or walk in wet clothing. Children are also encouraged to bring squirt guns.
“We had a lot of fun doing it last year,” Lund said. “It’ll be a good time again.”