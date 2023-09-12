ORR bond
vote today
Resident voters can visit any of three polling locations Tuesday, Sept. 12, to vote on whether the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School District can move forward with an $18.8 million bond to build a new, shared school.
ORR Superintendent Dawn Hoeke said voters can visit the Oldham gym, the Rutland School gym or the Oldham-Ramona School gym in Ramona to vote. Results will be announced as soon as all the votes are counted, which should occur by Tuesday evening.
The Oldham-Ramona and Rutland School Districts consolidated earlier this summer, and the new ORR School Board needs the bond to construct a shared school of about 75,000 square feet on the corner of US-81 and 223rd Street.
DSU Foundation sets
$250K fundraising goal
Dakota State University Foundation’s RISE UP day, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14, has set a goal of raising $250,000 from local community members, businesses and alumni.
RISE UP, or the Day of Giving, coincides with DSU’s Day of Service and the weeklong Trojan Days homecoming celebration.
Interested parties can hear from DSU students, faculty and staff and see live interviews by following a livestream from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Last year, the DSU Foundation, which runs RISE UP, raised $288,438 from 1,300 donors across 50 states and four countries. These funds went to 28 “areas of need,” according to a DSU Foundation press release.
The public is invited to a community carnival on the Trojan Center lawn from 4-7 p.m. It will feature food, inflatables, yard games, music from DJ Jer and more.
The annual Trojans Together Homecoming Social will be held Friday evening in the Beacom Collaboration Center from 4-6 p.m. Saturday morning, the Trojan Days Parade will begin on Egan Avenue at 10 a.m. with the tailgate at noon and the kickoff for the game against Valley City at 4 p.m.
Madison teacher
receives grant
Madison Elementary teacher Sylvia Johnson received a $500 grant from Sioux Valley Energy to assist in purchasing classroom supplies.
Sioux Valley Energy gave a total of $5,000 in local C.L.A.S.S. (Cooperative Learning and Supplies Scholarship) grants to 10 area teachers, including Johnson.
According to a press release, nearly 400 teachers applied for the 10 grants. On an Aug. 14 Facebook Live, one teacher from each of the energy cooperative’s 10 districts was selected in a drawing.
The other winners include Tiffany Runia of Estelline School, Cindy Merritt of Gracepoint Preschool, Traci Nissen of Flandreau Elementary, Tricia Ochsner of Baltic Elementary, Carla Tibbetts of Abiding Savior Academy, Miranda Henglefelt of West Central Middle School, Angie Janiszeski of Luverne Public, Monica Sullivan of Pipestone Area High and Dean Wieck of Edgerton Public Elementary.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland
recognizes first responders
The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District hosted a military and first responders appreciation night during a Friday, Sept. 8 football game against DeSmet in Rutland. Local first responders and veterans were recognized at halftime.
September is Behavioral
Health Recovery Month
Gov. Kristi Noem proclaimed September as Behavioral Health Recovery Month to celebrate steps in ongoing journeys to recover from mental health and substance use disorders.
More information about behavioral health resources is available at sdbehavioralhealth.gov.
According to a press release from the Department of Social Services, first responders, health care workers, community leaders and mental health advocates are being recognized for their efforts.
In 2023, 16,737 South Dakotans received mental health treatment and 11,552 received treatment for substance use disorders, the release said.