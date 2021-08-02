Staff at Lake Herman State Park were busy on Friday afternoon cleaning up dead fish from around the pond which was stocked earlier this summer.
“It’s not the lake,” District Park Manager John Bame stated. “It’s the pond. We’ve had issues with this in the past.”
The fish die-off is just one of several in the region, according to Dave Lucchesi, regional fisheries supervisor. While the fish essentially suffocate due to lack of oxygen, that situation frequently arises in late summer due to the heat.
“Really warm water doesn’t hold as much oxygen as cold water,” Lucchesi explained.
In the days leading up to the die-off, the area was under a heat advisory, which ended on Thursday when the wind shifted and brought in cooler temperatures along with smoke from wildfires in Canada.
A marginal fishery, such as the pond at Lake Herman which is shallow, is more impacted by those kinds of weather conditions, Lucchesi indicated. Even shorter days can influence oxygen levels because plants and algae which help to oxygenate the water during the day absorb oxygen at night.
Bame said the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks is hoping to improve water quality with an aeration system. Installation had been planned for earlier this year, but unforeseen delays in obtaining necessary materials has prevented this from occurring.
Lucchesi said an aeration system improves water quality by lifting the lower water to the surface where it can absorb more oxygen.
“The intent of the aeration system is to reduce the potential for summer kill,” he stated.
The system can be used during winter month but also creates the risk of thin ice. Consequently, GFP often shuts down the systems during the winter months, Lucchesi said.
He anticipates the pond will be stocked again in the spring.
“We manage the pond for young people, families and novice anglers,” Lucchesi said. This year, it was stocked with adult Northern pike.
Due to the size – 40 acres – Bame said it doesn’t take much to stock. He is pleased to see it stocked with game fish because the pond is a popular fishing hole.
“It’s a convenient place to fish. There’s always access and there’s a fishing pier. People like sitting on the fishing pier,” he indicated. “Even after the die-off, there will be fishing in there and people fishing.”
To ensure those anglers have a quality experience and to ensure the smell of dead fish doesn’t dissuade campers from enjoying the park’s amenities, Bame said on Friday that park staff would be picking up the fish through the weekend.