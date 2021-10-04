A crystal ball and more money would both come in handy when it comes to developing the county’s five-year highway and bridge improvement plan.
Those were two observations made on Thursday night when the Lake County Highway Department held a public meeting prior to introducing the plan to the Lake County Commission for adoption. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, and Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson reviewed the document which will be submitted to the state Department of Transportation.
Both emphasized the tentative nature of the plan, which can be altered by a number of factors including weather, revenue and rising costs.
“Just because it’s in this document doesn’t mean it’s cut in stone,” Gust said.
In preparing the document, the county had assistance from Banner Associates, Inc., which works with the county on bridge projects, and the First District Association of Local Governments, which ensured the various parts of the plan were consistent with one another. Gust told those in attendance the document is necessary to receive grant funding through the state’s Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) program.
“This whole plan has changed even from last year,” Nelson indicated as he reviewed the maps which outlined tentative projects. Next year’s plan could be similarly changed as a result of the recommendations made by Infrastructure Management Services which will be developing a highway management plan for the county.
Ten bridges are listed in the plan – seven of which are scheduled for replacement and three of which will be repaired. The bridge which is currently being replaced on 461st Avenue is among those. The Stemper bridge north of SD-34 on 456th Avenue is scheduled for replacement in 2023.
The county will also replace a bridge on 231st Street in Concord Township. The existing box culvert will be replaced with galvanized pipe, according to Nelson. He will not know until it is measured whether one or two will be used.
Before reviewing road projects, Nelson reiterated Gust’s message from earlier in the meeting.
“Everything is subject to change,” he said, noting he does not have a crystal ball which will enable him to see how prices will increase.
This year, a single transport of oil, which could be used for chip sealing approximately a mile and a half, cost $13,000. If that goes up next year, the number of miles which can be chip sealed goes down.
Currently nine miles of 241st Street in Clarno and the western part of Orland townships are slated for chip sealing in 2022 as well as old Highway 34, which is scheduled for an overlay project.
As far as gravel roads are concerned, two miles of 223rd Street in Wayne Township, six miles of 223rd in Badus Township, one mile of 451st Avenue in Badus Township, and three miles of 451st in Farmington Township are scheduled to have shoulders pulled in 2022.
“A lot of this is going to depend on moisture factors,” Nelson said. “If there’s no moisture, these are probably going to be cut back.”
For overlay projects, existing road conditions will play a role in determining what can be done.
In 2022, the plan is to try a hot mill in place process on old Highway 34 from the airport road intersection to 463rd Avenue and on 462nd Avenue from SD-34 to old Highway 34.
If it works well, the same process could be used on the six miles of 225th Street through Badus Township in 2023. However, work on 463rd Avenue scheduled for 2024 and 2025 will pose challenges because it doesn’t have a good base and needs to be reshaped, according to Nelson.
Area farmer Charlie Johnson asked whether there was a risk of losing more roads to gravel, especially those which are not on the five-year plan. Nelson said that is a last resort.
“The only thing we can do is keep patching and trying to keep them safe the best we can,” he indicated.
Johnson observed the part of the plan related to revenue sources did not show an increase of revenue in coming years, and questioned this.
“What we’re doing is living on the edge of a crisis,” Johnson stated.
Commissioner Deb Reinicke noted that commissioners attempted to generate more revenue in 2017 “and got shot down.” She observed that more public education was needed.
Johnson said the county is in a better position to consider increasing revenue now because they have a highway advisory committee, are seeking the services of an outside consultant to get an objective assessment of what needs to be done, and have a plan which is being “driven in a whole new direction.”