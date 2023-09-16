KARL LEXVOLD, left, and Shari Hastreiter were among the volunteers assisting with tie-dying T-shirt at Madison's Valiant Living during Thursday's Day of Service for Dakota State University. Here, they assist resident Michele Ching.
As a college student, finding ways to immerse oneself in the broader community of their school's city is an essential part of the experience. At Madison's Dakota State University, one of the ways they encourage this is through their annual Day of Service event, an afternoon dedicated to giving back to the Madison community.
Students, faculty, staff and alumni gathered on Thursday to assist local business, organizations and others with clean-up projects and other acts of volunteerism.
One of these took place at Madison's Valiant Living facility, where students assisted residents with tie-dyeing T-shirts.
Valiant Living is a non-profit organization and community support provider certified by the South Dakota Department of Human Services. Since the 1970s, Valiant Living has worked to help people with developmental disabilities age 19 to over 70 lead happy and healthy lives.
"This is an awesome time for them to share their time and talent with the people supported," Valiant Living's Executive Director Donna Uthe said. "That's why we're all here, to make their days more enjoyable."
For Uthe, the interactions between the students and residents are truly an uplifting experience, with eager smiles being seen from both parties.
"This is really cool," DSU freshman Karl Lexvold commented. "I haven't done much help for things like this before, but it's really nice to help people who need it and make them smile."
Another service area was Bethel Lutheran Home, with students taking time to wash the outside windows of the facility and other clean-up activities.
DSU sophomores, Ansley Nats, Ben Haugen and Jacob Scholla were among these volunteers, with each of them participating in the Day of Service as freshman. The trio described it as a rewarding experience that they were happy to repeat.
"It's just fun volunteering for the community that hosts us," Nats remarked.
DSU's Day of Service flows in conjunction with their Day of Giving, which raised over $250,000 for scholarships last year. The university met that goal once again, raising $263,456 through this year's event.