DSU Day of Service

SHARI HASTREITER, right, assists Valiant Living resident Ashley Lemke with tie-dying their t-shirt during Dakota State University's Day of Service event on Thursday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

As a college student, finding ways to immerse oneself in the broader community of their school's city is an essential part of the experience. At Madison's Dakota State University, one of the ways they encourage this is through their annual Day of Service event, an afternoon dedicated to giving back to the Madison community.

Students, faculty, staff and alumni gathered on Thursday to assist local business, organizations and others with clean-up projects and other acts of volunteerism.

DSU Day of Service 2

KARL LEXVOLD, left, and Shari Hastreiter were among the volunteers assisting with tie-dying T-shirt at Madison's Valiant Living during Thursday's Day of Service for Dakota State University. Here, they assist resident Michele Ching.