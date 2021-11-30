FREMONT, Neb. – Mount Marty rallied back from Dakota State University’s 13-point lead to take a 2-point lead with less than two minutes remaining Sunday afternoon on the final day of the Draemel Classic men’s basketball tournament. DSU’s Trojans shut down the Lancers for a 68-64 victory.
DSU improved its overall record to 3-8 and will open its North Star Athletic Association season Saturday hosting Bellevue, Neb., at the DSU Fieldhouse at 5 p.m.
Ronnie Latting posted a double-double for DSU with 15 points and 12 rebounds. He was 7-of-13 from the field. Berto Gittens scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench.
Jordan Lynn tallied 12 points, six rebounds and three assists for DSU. Maxwell Nielson and Lamarr Wood each scored nine points. Chris Morales had six points. Jaxon Simons and Nielson each dished out two assists.
The Trojans outrebounded the Lancers 41-27, including 12-6 on the offensive boards.
DSU outscored MMU 23-6 in bench points.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Midland 70, DSU 60
DSU’s second-half comeback fell short on Saturday as the Trojans dropped the first day of the Draemel Classic, dropping a 70-60 verdict to Midland, Neb.
Wood paced DSU with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. He was 6-of-7 from the field and converted 3-of-4 free throws. He also stole the ball twice and recorded a blocked shot.
Simons added 13 points and three rebounds for DSU. Lynn tallied 11 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals. Morales scored 11 points off the bench. Nielson stole the ball three times.
DSU outrebounded Midland 35-28 (11-4 on offensive boards).