County begins to wrestle with budget requests

Lake County Commissioners began to whittle away at budget requests on Tuesday, considering not only requests but also whether the county was required to fund requests.
"Personally, I think we need to concentrate on the statutorily required requests first and then come back and look at the others," Commissioner Dennis Slaughter said early in the discussion.
Requests fall into three categories -- statutorily required, statutorily authorized and discretionary. Even in departments which are statutorily required, commissioners took a hard look at requests to determine whether they were "needs" or "wants."
Prior to looking at requests, commissioners received a report from Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick regarding projected revenues. She will not be able to project property tax revenue until the end of August.
To determine how much property taxes can increase annually, the auditor considers the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and growth in the county. While the CPI is set by the state Department of Revenue, growth is reported by the county Office of Equalization. For taxes payable in 2022, the CPI is 1.2%, which is down 0.5% from 2021.
Barrick reported that she was conservative in her "guess-timates," using a three-year average to ballpark figures. This was true in all areas except interest income.
"It is unbelievable how our interest has gone down," she stated. In reviewing projected revenue, Barrick shaved off $36,150 in interest income with $30,000 coming from the general fund and $5,000 coming from roads and bridges.
Barrick also reported the poor farm would be sold by auction in November, but said she did not know how much to estimate from that sale.
In reviewing requests, commissioners delayed making decisions about several statutorily authorized budget requests until after they know what needs must be met within the county. This affected the Lake County Museum, Lake County Conservation District, Lake Area Improvement Corporation and Prairie Village.
Before working through binders which hold budget requests, commissioners discussed employee wages. The county has been working to adjust the wage scale so salaries are competitive in an effort to reduce turnover.
They asked Barrick to include both the recommended 3% raise and individual adjustments in calculating employee wages for consideration. This does not guarantee either, but it will provide commissioners with information for decision-making.
Most notably, the commission decided that funds previously allocated for Community Counseling Services (CCS) in two statutorily authorized categories -- drug abuse and mental health center -- be transferred to the sheriff's office to pay for services provided at the jail. This decision was made in response to CCS's decision to stop providing services at the jail.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, told commissioners they could allocate the funds for the purposes designated but make the funds available to another entity. However, they opted to make the change.
Commissioners discussed the pros and cons of contracting with a public defender instead of paying court-appointed counsel to represent defendants who cannot afford to hire an attorney. Based on the amount spent in 2020, Clerk of Courts Linda Klosterman requested an increase of $75,000.
"Sometimes you come out ahead with a contract; sometimes you come out behind," Gust said.
She explained it depends upon the number of cases in any given year and how often outside counsel must be hired due to conflicts of interest. No decision was made.
Commissioners decided to place expenses related to the upcoming technology upgrade in the IT budget, but said departments should budget for ongoing maintenance in future years. Three departments -- highway, register of deeds and office of equalization -- have requested specialized programs and had included those in their budgets.
Purchasing licenses, installation and conversion of all of the programs under consideration for the county is expected to cost around $400,000. Commissioner Adam Leighton admitted, "I can't wrap my head around that much money."
Commissioners asked that Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare come back to speak with them more about proposed repairs and maintenance projects. They opted to tackle the highway department budget at a later date.