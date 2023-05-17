The Madison Bulldogs wrapped up the first regular season in softball program history on Tuesday with a 11-0 victory in five innings against Elk Point-Jefferson.
Amanda Vacanti spun another gem for the Bulldogs. The junior pitcher tossed a no-hitter and recorded 11 strikeouts. At the plate, Vacanti collected three hits, including a home run and a double.
Evie Lurz, Ella Malone and Kira Lawrence all hit one double for the Bulldogs. Malone drove in three runs.
With the win, the Bulldogs extended their winning streak to five games and finished the regular season with a 14-3 record.
“The girls have been playing really well as a team during the last stretch of the season,” Madison co-head coach Katie Weeldreyer said. “The girls have improved in every aspect of the game. Last night we had many girls step up in key moments to get on base and push runs across the plate. This is an exciting time of year entering the postseason, and we feel that we are only getting stronger as the season goes on.”
The Bulldogs will host a SoDak 16 game with a spot in the state tournament on the line on Tuesday. The opponent and start time have yet to be determined.
“The first season of softball was so much fun to be a part of and to watch all the girls improve during the season,” Weeldreyer said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls to experience the inaugural season of softball with. I’m excited to continue to watch the sport of softball grow in Madison.”
GOLF
The Madison golf team placed ninth at the Vermillion Invitational on Monday. The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 402.
Delilah Maxwell shot a 99 to place 31st for the Bulldogs. Sienna Maxwell shot a 100 to finish in 34th place. Julia Dossett finished 39th with a score of 101.