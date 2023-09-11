The Lake County chapter of the National History Club raised more than $800 in its first fundraising event — a car show.
A total of 27 cars were entered in the show, which had no set entry fee. Instead, money was raised through freewill donations from exhibitors and attendees, as well as a hot dog meal. The event started in the Madison High School parking lot at 10 a.m. and lasted through the early afternoon.
Chuck McKinney won “Best in Show” and “Best Paint” with his 1970 Chevy Nova.
Other winners include Ernesto Rodriguez’s Ford Mustang for “Best Interior,” Matt Phelps’ Chevy truck for “Best Engine,” Lyndsey Litz’s Chevy K20 truck for “Best Truck,” Pack Forster’s 2002 Yamaha Y2 motorcycle for “Best Modified,” Jacob Ludemann’s Ford Mustang for “Best Muscle Car,” Adam Zimmel’s Porsche 914 for “Best Classic Car,” Anna Blessinger’s 1993 Cadillac Deville for “Best Project Car” and Kalvin Cox’s homemade “Chopper” motorcycle for “Most Unique Car.”
Lake County’s National History Club chapter started May 1 to offer a space for young people in local schools to provide student-guided hands-on and interactive history education.
Grace Blessinger, a chapter member and a Madison High School freshman, said the club was “thrilled” about the number of entries. This was the first fundraiser the club has hosted, and no one was quite sure how many cars would show up.
“As a new club, it’s really hard. I, personally, was a little bit worried we wouldn’t have a big turnout and people wouldn’t help as much or there wouldn’t be much for people to do,” Blessinger said. “We had so many people and everyone was having fun, I think, including the volunteers.
Blessinger shouted out the volunteers from the National History Club and the local chapter of the National Honors Society, who were there from registration to the awards ceremony. These volunteers will have priority on upcoming trips, which may include a trip to Fort Sisseton or the former Yankton State Hospital for Halloween.
Club members are also planning a historical fashion show as another possible fundraiser.
“It takes a long time to get these things off the ground. Usually, in a lot of clubs, there’s a lot of talk and then there’s a lot of executive decisions, and we as a club wanted to hit the ground running. We wanted to actually act, and we wanted the kids to do be there and be doing those things instead of the adults going in and running it,” Blessinger said.
Steve Gors, a Madison High School teacher and a club adviser, said there might be some changes to a planned annual car show fundraiser, such as moving the time to the afternoon or organizing the vehicles in a different way. He also hopes to advertise the event more to increase participation. Overall, though, he said he was happy with the "strong" turnout and the club members’ efforts.
“At the end, we got a lot of people who said they would come back next year and bring friends,” Gors said.