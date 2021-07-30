The Madison City Commission will consider approving an application from Dakota State University officials to install boulevard vehicle parking across from St. Thomas School in Madison when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
Before reviewing the boulevard-parking proposal, the city commissioners will hold a hearing to listen to any testimony related to the parking plan for student housing located on the corner of N. 3rd St. and Van Eps Ave. The hearing is scheduled early within the meeting agenda. Soon after the hearing, the commissioners will consider approving the application.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89733295292. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 897-3329-5292.
The staff at the city finance office reserves the discretion to change any part of the meeting agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda's scheduled meeting time.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Declaring wire and utility poles belonging to the city electric department as surplus property and appointing appraisers for the material.
-- Hearing the second reading of an ordinance that would change the deadline for the city to approve its annual budget.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign a final applicant project review for the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding management costs related to flooding.
The commissioners have also scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.