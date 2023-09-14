Lake County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 19, to decide whether the county will see a $1.29 per $1,000 increase on their property taxes next year.
The Lake County Commission unanimously passed a $2.8 million opt-out to address county budget woes earlier this summer. The opt-out would last for five years, unless renewed, and begin in 2024.
Soon after its passage, local voters gathered more than 400 signatures and submitted petitions to bring the opt-out to a popular vote.
According to Auditor Paula Barrick, the opt-out would cost taxpayers about $1.29 per $1,000 of taxable property value. Earlier estimates had that number at $1.47. The $1.29 tax rate would not be consistent during the five years, if the opt-out passes. An opt-out tax rate is based on the total taxable property value in the county, which changes each year as new properties are built and other properties are reassessed.
Lake County will have five polling sites, which can also be accessed on the auditor’s website — Chester Fire Hall in Chester, Wentworth Fire Hall in Wentworth, Nunda Fire Hall in Nunda, Ramona Parish Hall in Ramona and Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison.
To vote, including for absentee and early ballots, citizens must provide photo ID — driver’s license, non-driver ID, U.S. government ID like a passport, U.S. Armed Forces ID, student ID for a South Dakota school or tribal photo ID.
The deadline to register was earlier this month, and absentee voting began Aug. 4.
The county commissioners will canvass the vote in the Lake County Courthouse’s commission meeting room on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m.
What is an opt-out?
An opt-out is when a county “opts out” of the typical limit on increasing property tax revenue.
Each year, the county requests a certain sum of money, and a property tax rate is set based on the amount requested and the value of all property in the county. The amount a county can increase their property tax ask by is limited by the amount of new property growth in the county and the consumer price index, which is based on the cost of goods, or 3%, whichever is lower. In the past several years, the rate of inflation has outpaced the consumer price index, meaning county costs increase significantly but the amount that can be taken in property taxes has grown more slowly.
An opt-out is an option available to local governments, including schools, cities and counties. Opt-out money goes into the general fund, where it can be put into all county services, including roads and bridges.
While the county commissioners said the money would be used to fund the Highway Department after being asked by a constituent opposed to the opt-out, commissioners declined to say how much would go to the Highway Department and how much would go to other departments.
The county government is not required to take out the entire $2.8 million each year.
Why did the commissioners pass an opt-out?
Since 2010, Lake County has taken money out of its cash reserves, or savings, to balance the county budget. County staff have called this practice “unsustainable.” The opt-out was passed in an effort to stop digging into county savings and maintain the current level of county services. Expenses have increased faster due to a host of factors, Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust has said at previous meetings. Auditor Paula Barrick also said in August that 2023 revenues have fallen short of expectations.
Areas of budget increase includes inflation, which affects equipment and material costs, and areas like juvenile housing, insurance and staff salaries, among others.
For the past several months, the commissioners have wrestled with their provisional 2024 budget, and the approved provisional budget will be finalized and passed Thursday, Sept. 21. The current budget is about $9.2 million and takes over $750,000 from cash reserves.
This $9.2 million budget is a decrease of about $1.6 million from the 2023 budget, and about $2.3 million was cut from the 2024 department budget requests.
The Highway Department was hit hardest, losing two unfilled heavy equipment operator positions, almost all of its equipment requests and $1.2 million of road overlay projects.
The provisional budget does not include the $2.8 million opt-out.
The total amount cut from the budget plus the amount, which will still be used from cash reserves, is more than $3 million — $200,000 less than the opt-out amount.
What were the other options?
Earlier this year, commissioners also considered other means to raise funds, such as a road and bridge levy. This levy can only be used to fund road and bridge projects. If passed at the maximum allowed amount, it would have raised county taxes by 60 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value and, in total, brought in about $1.1 million. Some of those funds would have gone to local municipalities, like Madison and Chester.
At one point, the commissioners considered passing both an opt-out and a road and bridge levy, though the opt-out would have been at a lower amount. At their June 20 meeting, the commissioners decided against passing both and decided to go with an opt-out because it raised additional money.
Steve Kant, a county resident who has been vocally opposed to the opt-out, said the county was “fear-mongering” and that he didn’t want to see both the road and bridge levy and opt-out passed.
“I did take into account what Steve said. He didn’t want both. Alright, if you don’t want both, then we can’t do the (road and bridge) levy because it’s not enough,” Commissioner Corey Johnke said in June. “So we’ll do $2.8 on an opt-out for five years, and if we run out in three years, then maybe we’ll do another one.”
In the late winter and early spring, commissioners also discussed a levy which would have raised money for emergency snow removal, but the option was nixed soon due to the limits on where it could be spent and how much would be brought in.
Why was this brought to a popular vote?
Lake County residents collected the necessary 400 signatures out of the more than 8,000 registered voters. An opt-out can be brought to a popular vote through the petition process, and the election date was set in August for September.
Steve Kant has called the $2.8 million opt-out “excessive.” In the July meeting when the opt-out was passed, he was also opposed to the county’s framing of their budget problems, especially when county commissioners discussed de-paving roads to reduce maintenance costs or cutting staff, and called it “fear-mongering.”
“This entire process has been nothing but theater,” Kant said.
Kant also objected to the educational presentations by commissioners, which were shown at three town hall meetings in the late spring and summer, and did not list $2.8 million as an opt-out option. In examples, a $1.5 million opt-out was often used.
In later budget discussions, more than $1.5 million was cut from just the Highway Department budget.
Another Lake County landowner, Charlie Johnson, also spoke at county meetings to oppose the opt-out. He said he would have preferred the road and bridge levy and that the Highway Department budget cuts put it “on very thin ice.”
What happens if the opt-out does or doesn’t pass?
If the opt-out does pass, then in 2024, the county tax portion of property tax bills will have an estimated $1.29 per $1,000 in property value increase, compared to the general county levy. At this time, the county levy for 2024 has not been set, but it was $2.475 per $1,000 in 2023.
The money will go into the general fund and can be used across most departments, including the Highway Department. On June 20, CAO Shelli Gust stressed the $2.8 million would not increase services. It would “maintain” the level of services the county provides currently.
If the opt-out does not pass, then the county’s $9.2 million provisional budget of 2024 will not increase, and county tax rates will not go up in 2024.
The commissioners and county staff have stated at previous meetings that more cuts are likely to be made in future budget years. These cuts could be to staff, non-required programs like 4-H, the community health nurse and Women, Infants and Children and to the Highway Department budget. For example, the commissioners have discussed grinding up some paved roads to reduce long-term maintenance costs.
“They’re going to see the repercussions of this really fast (if it fails),” Commissioner Johnke said in June. “They’re not going to like it.”
The commissioners can try for another opt-out or a road and bridge levy if this $2.8 million opt-out fails, but those increases would not come in 2024. Though the increase could be passed in late 2023 through mid-2024, the increase would not come into effect until 2025 at the earliest.