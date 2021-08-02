Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork announced Monday morning that Miracle Treat Day has been postponed until October. The annual event, which raises funds for the Children’s Miracle Network, is normally held in July.
“It’s always been a fun event and well-received,” Mork said.
In the Madison area, the event has been so well-received that the local DQ usually raises more money than any other DQ in the nation. This is accomplished by making the event into a community-wide celebration including live music and children’s activities.
The Madison DQ also sells coupons which can be used throughout the year. With each sale, whether of a coupon or Blizzard, DQ donates $1 to the Children’s Miracle Network.
This year, Miracle Treat Day will be held on Oct. 28. This date was selected, according to Mork, because some stores are not fully staffed as a result of the pandemic.
“I would much rather have it in July,” he noted, but quickly focused on the silver linings in the delay.
He is happy to see the event become a nationwide event again. Last year, only South Dakota DQ restaurants hosted the event, which had to be renamed to avoid confusion.
In addition, he is hoping Dakota State University students will join community members in purchasing Blizzards and coupons in support of the Children’s Miracle Network.
“We will have 2,000 college students back in town,” Mork said.
Because Miracle Treat Day is delayed into late fall, he is uncertain what kind of activities will be offered this year. Weather can easily become inclement in late October, and he knows he will need to come up with back-up plans.
However, by mid-September, Mork plans to have coupons available and within six weeks, he plans to launch an ad campaign to promote the event.
In 2020, sales were down as a result of the pandemic, but the Madison DQ sold 30,222 Blizzards. The previous year, the Madison DQ sold 44,061.