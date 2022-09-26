According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 27.8% of women and 23.6% of men in South Dakota experience intimate partner violence – physical, sexual or stalking. Nationwide, one in three women and one in four men experience some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
In October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Domestic Violence Network is inviting the community to band together to raise awareness of this issue with their “Paint the Town Purple” campaign.
“For the month of October, maybe people can paint their window purple or put up purple ribbons,” said DVN Executive Director Kristina Bishop.
The awareness campaign isn’t limited to businesses. Individuals can also wear purple to spread the message that “Domestic violence is not love; it is a crime.”
The U.S. Department of Justice defines domestic violence as “a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner.” This can be physical, sexual, economic, psychological or even technological, the DOJ indicates.
“It’s breaking people down until they’re practically a shell of a human being,” Bishop explained.
Each year, the DVN serves approximately 140 clients.
“Some utilize the shelter. With others, it’s for resources and referrals,” Bishop stated.
They may need help with legal paperwork or may not know where to go for services in the community. In serving these individuals, the goal is to help them achieve independence.
“We assist with help finding housing. They may need diapers. They may need hygiene products,” Bishop said, providing examples of services provided. “A lot of times, people don’t have transportation to get around. There are a lot of barriers people have.”
Due to the trauma of domestic violence, individuals may also need counseling or other forms of support. Because victims may encounter barriers in receiving counseling services, the DVN is exploring the possibility of forming a support group with the aid of a trained and experienced counselor.
To provide these services, the DVN looks to support from the community. Often, this is in the form of requests for specific items. In this, they find the community to be generous, according to Bishop.
However, the nonprofit also hosts an annual fundraiser – a Tour of Tables luncheon with a keynote speaker. This year, the event will begin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
The keynote speaker is Tanya Grassel-Kreitlow, program coordinator for the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.
At present, organizers are working to sell 25 tables. Each table, which seats eight, is to be decorated with a theme. The decorator then describes the theme for a brochure that is printed for the event.
“I think that’s the fun part, seeing all the different themes people come up with,” said Vicki Walters, one of the event organizers. “There’s been Legos tables, Barbie tables, Grandma’s Best China tables.”
She will be decorating one of the tables, and will use the opportunity to promote Operation Christmas Child, another activity with which she is involved. Walters found a sponsor for her table, which is one way to cover the $240 cost. Another way might be to sell seats at the table rather than invite guests.
In talking about others who are decorating tables, Walters noted that Charlotte Groce has always done a table and Unique Boutique will be doing a table for the first time this year.
“I’m very excited about Bethel Lutheran Home having a table,” she added.
Each year, the funds raised at the event are earmarked for a specific project at the shelter or within the organization.
“We’re going to be using this year’s funding to work on the lower level of the shelter,” Walters said.
The lower level is currently unfinished. The goal is to finish a portion of that for children to use as a play area during the winter months and when inclement weather prevents them from taking advantage of the play area in the backyard.
Anyone interested in supporting this project or in decorating a table for the annual Tour of Tables can contact Walters at 605-480-0316. The deadline for signing up is Oct. 6.
Individual tickets will be available at the door for those who do not wish to decorate a table. The cost is $30.