(Editor’s note: This is part three of a three-part series which looks at the ramifications of new construction in a historic district. The series will consider the process, the impact and how the process could be improved.)
Both better communication and stronger ordinances could have altered the outcome of a lengthy dispute regarding a development in the Madison Historical District which created winners and losers.
The dispute began in 2018 when the city was approached by a developer with plans to demolish two rental properties in the historic district so that apartment complexes could be constructed.
“We were concerned with the number of apartments being proposed,” said Lois Neidert who restored a home in the historic district with her husband.
She and other neighbors were concerned not only about noise and parking, but also about the impact this could have on their property values.
“If it’s new, you want it to bring up or maintain the value of your property,” she said.
An avoidable outcome
That project was voted down by the city commission, but a new project was proposed the following year by Brookings Built Green, Inc. The new project, Egan Avenue Residence, involved duplexes containing suites of individually rented rooms.
It received a green light from the State Historic Preservation Office, which saw only preliminary plans, and a building permit from the city.
“All of the setbacks comply with our zoning ordinances,” reported Ryan Hegg, director of engineering and community development with the city of Madison.
Because the project did not require a variance or conditional use permit, neighbors had little opportunity to comment on whether it was appropriate to the neighborhood. As a result, Egan Avenue Residence was constructed 11 feet from an adjacent homeowner’s historic residence and 15 feet forward of other homes along N. Egan Ave.
“It was an avoidable outcome,” said Bob Sahr, who also lives in the historic district. “There was definitely a compromise and a win-win situation.”
Sahr believes the developer, Dusten Hendrickson, and the city should have worked with neighbors in the historic district to come up with a design more respectful of both neighbors and neighborhood.
“You could have come up with a better design that would not have had any impact on the neighbors,” Sahr stated.
The state does have standards for new construction in historic districts which, if followed, would have resulted in more compatible structures.
Hendrickson said that communication is not his strength as a developer.
“I’m not good at reaching out to people,” he said. “I’m on the autism spectrum.”
Too, his experience has been that few people are able to envision a three-dimensional structure from two-dimensional renderings. With previous projects, once a housing unit was in place, the neighbors were no longer opposed to the project.
“The plans never look as good as the finished product,” he explained.
Silver linings
Mills Property Management reports the duplexes are fully occupied. Each suite has six individually rented bedrooms ranging in size from 159 square feet to 232 square feet. While each has a private bath, tenants share a living room, kitchen and laundry facilities.
The structures dominate the neighborhood, but neighbors are willing to acknowledge the impact isn’t as bad as feared.
“The renters seem to be respectful,” Sahr observed. “We haven’t had any problems with parking yet.”
Too, there are fewer issues with noise. “With the old buildings, there were times when I had to call about noise,” Neidert reported. “I’ve not had to do that.”
Regarding property values, Director of Equalization Rick Becker said it’s difficult to assess the impact of the new development. There have not been enough sales in the neighborhood to compare before and after prices.
Thus far, only one homeowner who expressed concerns has tested the market. The historic home was valued for tax purposes at $173,100, but sold for $211,500, which is $38,000 over the assessed value.
More importantly, since Brookings Built Green, Inc., obtained the building permit for Egan Avenue Residences, the city has amended ordinances to prevent similar construction in the Madison Historic District. Language specific to the historic district was added and the number of adults who can live in a dwelling was limited to four “who are unrelated by blood or law.”
For this, neighbors have expressed appreciation.
“You find out when you go through these processes where the city needs to make changes,” Sahr stated, praising the planning and zoning commission for recommending the changes to the commission.
“We really appreciate the city council listening to us and working with us to make the situation the best it could be,” Neidert said in a separate interview, but echoing the same sentiment.