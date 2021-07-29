Co. Historical Society renames museum

George Smith originally suggested the name 60 years ago.
However, other members of the Lake County Historical Society supported a different name. They wanted to call it the Smith-Zimmermann Museum.
"The name came because they were the main donors and the board wanted to honor them," said Jona Schmidt, president of the historical society's board of directors.
Between them, Smith and Lilly Zimmermann donated $75,000 toward the cost of building the museum. The state chipped in the final $25,000 toward construction costs.
Sixty years after the museum opened its doors, Smith's wishes are finally being honored. The Lake County Historical Society has changed the name of the museum to the Lake County Museum. As part of the rebranding process, a new logo which includes a map of Lake County has also been adopted.
The name change comes as part of a strategic planning process which included a survey of the historical society's membership.
"The main question we asked that led to the name change was `How aware are people in Madison and Lake County of the museum'?" Director Julie Breu said.
The survey indicated that members believe area residents are only somewhat or not very aware of the museum.
"They wanted to see the museum have more visibility. The board and I had a sense we needed to rebrand," Breu said.
Few in the area know why the name was chosen or why the individuals for whom the museum was named are important. Both Smith, who was the museum's first curator, and Zimmermann had strong roots in the community because their families were among the area's first settlers. They wanted to ensure that pioneer heritage was remembered.
Schmidt said that neither has descendants in the area today. Prior to making the name change, the board felt it was important to speak with family members. They were unable to locate any.
They also checked to see if they had the legal authority to make the name change, Schmidt said. After pouring over minutes and checking other documentation, they determined they could select a name which would better communicate their mission and collection.
"With the Lake County name, we wanted to communicate `This is yours'," Schmidt said.
The survey also indicated members wanted to see the museum work more closely with classes at Dakota State University and wanted to see more young people involved. The new logo and two videos indicate the board and director took that guidance to heart.
A DSU class took on the challenge of designing a new logo. Board members chose the current logo designed by Jared Klinkenborg from among those submitted. Each was accompanied with a narrative explaining the student's design decisions.
In addition, DSU students have created videos on World War II Navy veteran Leonard Bettmeng and Graceland Cemetery. Links are available on the museum website, which has not yet been updated to reflect the name change.
In an effort to make the museum more accessible, Breu is working with volunteers to create interpretive displays that tell the story of Lake County.
"Our goal is to be less like a cabinet of curiosities," she said. She would also like to do more educational programming, which the survey indicated members want.
Funding remains one of the primary challenges the historical society faces. Prior to 1996, the state funded the curatorial staff. Now, the museum must rely on membership dues, fund-raising efforts and support from local government to operate.
To raise awareness, Breu and Schmidt recently requested $71,358 from the Lake County Commission. Breu noted that not only must the museum keep the lights on and pay staff, but it must do primary research on donated items to be effective.
"Every time an object comes in, it costs money," she said.