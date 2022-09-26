On September 6, Alyson Black joined the Madison Community and Aquatic Centers as their new Aquatics Coordinator.
Black will head all current and upcoming programs, saying,
“I’m really excited to bring more to the community and make the pools as fun and safe as possible.”
Originally from Fairfax, Minnesota, Black explained how she’s always loved being at the pool, often visiting daily during her childhood. She worked in her hometown for eight years as a lifeguard and swim instructor before eventually working her way up to a managerial position. Black graduated from South Dakota State University in 2019 with a major in human development and minor in human resources.
After college, Black worked at a non-profit through the Sanford Health Organization called Safe Kids in Fargo, North Dakota.
Tere, she specialized in a variety of safety protocols for things like car seats, bikes, and of course, pools.
Since returning to Brookings and moving into her new position, Black noted that there has been heavy overlap between her experience at Safe Kids and her duties as aquatics coordinator.
Establishing community ties with a caring attitude is essential to both, and she believes her skills will transfer over excellently to her current role.
“I especially want to bring more programs and special events to the community like family fun or teen nights as well as bringing back our swimming lessons,” Black said.
The Community Center currently has a program lineup of lap swimming, water aerobics, an arthritic program as well as a Boga Board program consisting of workout routines on specialized paddle boards.
Open swim is also available from 6:00 P.M. to 7:45 P.M. Monday through Friday and 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Saturday and Sunday.
Black added that expanding open swimming times is another top priority of hers moving forward.
In addition, Black plans to introduce a level-by-level training system for the returning swim lessons. “This will give us a chance to hold larger, more focused classes to give patrons the best experience possible,” she added.
The pool is also happy to announce its new Life Floor, a high-quality and slip resistant flooring system sponsored by Falcon Plastic and installed back in January.
Black continued by noting that the aquatics centers are looking to maintain the momentum from their huge and successful comeback this summer after being closed for the previous two years.
Lifeguards are still in good supply with Black commenting that they could bolster their ranks even further following a lifeguard training class this coming weekend.
Overall, Black emphasized how excited she is going forward with her new position and duties, adding,
“I want to bring more structure to what’s going on here.
So many groups use our pool, and I want to make sure we continue to provide for them the best we can.”
Black said she has felt incredibly welcomed by the people of Madison, stating, “the patrons, the city, and DSU are wonderful.
Everyone has been super helpful and learning the ropes and meeting everyone has been awesome.”
