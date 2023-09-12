Rollag and Kane.jpg

BROOKE ROLLAG, executive director of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, and Mike Kane, community bank president for First Bank and Trust, pose for a photo near the movable archery walls in the First Bank and Trust SportsPlex. The facility, which is set to open in December, will have archery ranges, batting cages and golf nets.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The First Bank and Trust Sportsplex is scheduled to open in mid-December with batting cages, an archery range, a golf hitting area and more.

The planned facility, located at 535 N.E. Third Street in Madison, will have an as-of-yet undecided entry fee but would be open to all members of the public. The project to renovate the former Runnings storefront, which was donated when Runnings moved to their current location along Highway 34, began late last year.