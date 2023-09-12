The First Bank and Trust Sportsplex is scheduled to open in mid-December with batting cages, an archery range, a golf hitting area and more.
The planned facility, located at 535 N.E. Third Street in Madison, will have an as-of-yet undecided entry fee but would be open to all members of the public. The project to renovate the former Runnings storefront, which was donated when Runnings moved to their current location along Highway 34, began late last year.
The Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) is spearheading the project, but once the facility is up and running, the City of Madison will take over its day-to-day operations.
Earlier this month, First Bank and Trust and the LAIC announced a $200,000 sponsorship which gave the bank naming rights. LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag and Mike Kane, the community bank president and a member of the facility’s committee, said the goal is to provide a facility serving more niche sports which require specialized equipment or practice locations.
While local basketball and volleyball fans can practice in the Madison Community Center, people who need an indoor batting cage and pitching machines don’t have as many local options, particularly if they’re looking to practice in the winter. Rollag said the main users of the facility likely will be students involved in youth sports, but Kane said the facility will provide opportunities for people of all ages, too.
“The whole idea behind this is how do we fill a gap in Madison … because we know there are people who are traveling out of the area to do those things,” Kane said. “I’ve talked to several people in the community with regards to archery that are retired and they’re like, ‘Oh, I’d love to be able to go in the middle of the day and go shoot.’ It’s one of those things where we’re really hoping this building is well-used.”
Kane wants people to stay “in their backyard” for archery, batting and golfing practice, rather than traveling to Sioux Falls or Brookings for those opportunities. He foresees the center fulfilling those needs, particularly in the winter and for those who can’t get involved in sports teams or leagues due to their age.”
“I foresee the ability to have an archery league or a golf league,” he said. “It opens it up so a guy like myself, who is 45 years old, to be able to have a place to go do the things that I’m still young enough to be able to go do that I enjoy. If I want to get ready for hunting season, I can go in and shoot my bow in the middle of the summer. I can go in when it’s raining and be able to shoot.”
Since this facility will not just be for students, parents will also be able to go and practice with their children. This makes the facility ideal for family sports and building community, Rollag said. She also said the facility could take pressure off organizations with more limited resources and increase quality of life by reducing travel
“Baseball and softball, they are bottlenecked. They don’t have a place to go. You look at our 4-Hers, our archers at 4-H, they’re busting at the seams at their existing location,” Rollag said. “We’re bringing opportunity. What does that look like next? We don’t know, but we do see bottlenecks, and I do think we’re fulfilling that demand we know is already there.”
In the future, the facility could also have agility equipment or other improvements, Rollag said.
Rollag could not give an estimate on the total cost due to the ongoing construction as well as continuing to receive donations.
“When we put a bow on this, I don’t have any reason to keep it a big secret, but to be honest, I feel if I gave you a number right now, I don’t know how accurate it’d be,” she said.
She did note the amount which could be spent on the facility structure, such as the plumbing and electrical systems, was limited every few years due to Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines for sites existing in flood zones. Only 50% of the building’s appraised value can be spent on structural improvements every two years, Rollag said. According to the Lake County Beacon service, the building is valued at $236,900.
This limit does not apply to equipment, which can be moved if there are flood warnings.
“With the equipment, it’s a completely different bucket. If we needed to, if there was a major flood, we’d pick up the equipment and take it out,” she said. “We want to be mindful because we’re in a flood area.”
Kane said the goal is for the facility to pay for itself once it’s up and running. He doesn’t want the City of Madison to see it as a financial drain.
Both Rollag and Kane thanked all the community partners, like the City of Madison, for their contributions, both through cash and equipment. Without the partners, the facility wouldn’t be possible.
While the facility itself is still undergoing renovations and not all the details are finalized, Rollag said she is excited to see it come together.
“The more times we walk through here the more times we think we have another decision to be made. There’s a lot of decisions that need to be made so it’s exciting to watch it come to fruition and you just really hope that all of your hard work, all the time, all the planning spent, all the forethought comes out in a very smooth transition for the public and the end users.”
The press release which announced the facility's name stated the planned opening date was January 2024, but Kane and Rollag said in the interview that the planned opening was scheduled for mid-December 2023.