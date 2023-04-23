DSU Trojans

Athletes were facing cold weather at the Northwestern Red Raiders Invitational outdoor track & field meet in Iowa. Eight throwers competed on the first day. (Dakota State University did not take any runners and will compete on Monday at the NCAA Division I South Dakota Challenge in Vermillion.)

Britni Plucker led DSU’s Trojans with a fifth-place finish in the hammer throw, tossing 142 feet, 8.75 inches.