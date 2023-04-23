Athletes were facing cold weather at the Northwestern Red Raiders Invitational outdoor track & field meet in Iowa. Eight throwers competed on the first day. (Dakota State University did not take any runners and will compete on Monday at the NCAA Division I South Dakota Challenge in Vermillion.)
Britni Plucker led DSU’s Trojans with a fifth-place finish in the hammer throw, tossing 142 feet, 8.75 inches.
Kiana Mounga placed 10th after throwing 136 feet, 5 inches in the hammer throw for DSU. Bella Maxwell was 12th with 133 feet, .5 inch and Oliviyah Thornton 13th with 130 feet, 5.75 inches.
Traia Hubbard tossed the hammer throw 125 feet, 2.5 inches to place 17th. Alexis Olson had a toss of 114 feet, 1.75 inches.
DSU’s Gabriella Peitzmeier threw 97 feet, 5.25 inches to finish sixth in the javelin throw. Lahna Matucha recorded 80 feet, 3 inches to place 11th. Olson had 72 feet, .5 inch to finish 13th.
SATURDAY
Hubbard won the discus by hitting the NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying mark of 140 feet, 7 inches for the Trojans. Teammate Plucker placed sixth with 121 feet, 10 inches.
Olson was 14th with 107 feet, 2 inches to finish 14th, Peitzmeier 15th with 106 feet, 6.75 inches and Maxwell 16th with 106 feet, 5.25 inches.
Myra Whitehead produced a personal best of 85 feet, 8 inches for the Trojans. Thornton threw 78 feet, 1.75 inches, followed by Mounga with 71 feet, 6.25 inches.
DSU placed three throwers in the shot put. Hubbard was fourth with 40 feet, 6.25 inches, Maxwell eighth with 37 feet, 6 inches and Thornton 10th with 36 feet, 9.75 inches.
Mounga recorded a 12th-place finish in the shot put with 33 feet, 7.25 inches, Olson 16th with a personal record of 32 feet, 7.75 inches and Peitzmeier 17th with 32 feet, 7.5 inches. Whitehead threw 31 feet, 10 inches and Plucker threw 30 feet, 3.75 inches.