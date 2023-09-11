The Tuesday Luncheon Bridge Group meets at noon at Nicky’s.
Madison VFW
The Madison VFW meets on Tuesday at the Post Home, 510 S. Washington. The house committee meets at 5 p.m. with the post meeting at 6 p.m.
Awana Clubs
Awana Clubs start Wednesday, Sept. 13, and will be held every Wednesday from 6:10-7:35 p.m. for kindergarten through fifth graders. Registration is available at the West Center Baptist Church’s website, and no registration will be available on the first night.
Lake Madison Sanitary District
The Lake Madison Sanitary District will hold the monthly meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the district office. The financials and agenda are posted at the office.
Izaak Walton
The Madison Izaak Walton League meets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse.
St. John Lutheran
Church Ramona
Beginning Sept. 10, St. John Lutheran Church in Ramona will have Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:30 a.m. After Oct. 1, these times will move to 9:00 a.m. for Worship and 10:15 a.m. for Sunday school.
Caregiver meeting
The Lake County Caregiver resource and support group will be holding their September meeting at West Center Baptist Church on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All caregivers welcome whether you are caring for an elder parent, a spouse, a special needs child or someone else.
Clothing Room
The Clothing Room, located in St. John Lutheran Church, offers gently-used infant through adult clothing free for those in need. The room is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are also accepted then. Use the southwest door.
Farmers Market
The Madison Public Library’s farmers market will be held every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. in the Library Park.