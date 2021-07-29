The countdown has begun for Trinity Lutheran Preschool, which will reopen on Aug. 24.
"The first day of school is fast approaching," said Preschool Board Chair Stacey Riedel. "It's exciting to be welcoming little ones back into our building."
The preschool has been a staple in the community for years as a ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church, but the school abruptly closed late last summer due to unforeseen circumstances.
In the aftermath, school and church officials worked to rebuild the program, which involved revamping operations, introducing new branding and hiring a new director/teacher, Beth Himley.
Preschool students haven't been in the classroom in nearly 18 months after temporarily switching to remote learning in March 2020 in response to COVID-19.
After completing the school year online, officials spent the summer formalizing a reopening plan. Just days before welcoming students back, however, the school found itself without a teacher.
"It was a very difficult decision to cancel classes for the school year, especially given the timing," Riedel said.
Since then, the preschool has been in transition. One early change involved welcoming new volunteers to the board.
Traditionally, the board supports the operations of the preschool and its mission, including administration of scholarships, organizing fund-raisers and monitoring finances.
The school's closure, however, created obstacles and led to additional responsibilities. The board examined and developed operational plans, policies, procedures and best practices. A new logo and brand identity was launched in June.
Himley is a 2021 graduate of Dakota State University and will enter her first year of teaching next month. She is originally from Brookings. She and her husband Ryan moved to Madison five years ago. They have a son Tace.
"I am excited to help Trinity Preschool reopen its doors," she said. "This position is a wonderful opportunity for me."
Himley promises to create a classroom where students will feel welcome and excited to learn.
With a teacher in place, enrollment for the upcoming school year is promising.
Riedel admits the past year wasn't easy, but the journey will have been worth it once students return to the classroom.
"It feels great to be opening our doors. We have prayed for this day and it's nearly here," she said.