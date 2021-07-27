Equipment, training, continuity of care create strong ambulance service

Patient care has changed radically since the days when people were transported by hearse whether they were living or dead. Today, when an ambulance rolls out of the doors at Madison Regional Health System, it carries not only highly trained personnel but also some of the finest equipment available in the region.
"Our hospital and our ambulance have equipment that even larger EMS services don't have," said CEO Tammy Miller.
MRHS has been involved in providing emergency services to Madison and the surrounding area for nearly 50 years. This is an unusual arrangement. More often, the ambulance service is funded and operated by local government or an independent company.
"Emergency health-care services are important in every community," Miller said, explaining the commitment MRHS makes to this service.
While the local ambulance service does not operate under the auspices of a local governmental entity, MRHS does seek financial support from taxpayers. Earlier this month, Miller requested $40,000 from the Lake County Commission. In recent years, the commission has provided $30,000 in support.
In 2020, a year in which the number of calls was down due to the pandemic, the ambulance service took 562 calls, according to Miller's report to the commission. On average, the ambulance responds to 650 to 700 calls annually, according to Charlotte Charles, director of acute care at MRHS.
Tate Hayford, ambulance service supervisor, said that each call is staffed with an ALS provider trained with the newest techniques whose first priority is patient care.
"We're the first ones in stabilizing the patient," he explained. An ALS provider is a paramedic or advanced EMT who is trained in Advanced Life Support.
MRHS works to provide the best possible outcome for patients in several ways. In addition to providing staff with ongoing training, MRHS equips ambulances with technologically advanced equipment.
Hayford discussed three of these tools. First was the LifePak 15, which functions as both a cardiac monitor and a defibrillator. Hayford compared it to an external pacemaker, helping to regulate the heart.
The medical facility's two ambulances are also equipped with video laryngoscopes to enable personnel to intubate a patient more easily if there are difficulties.
"It shows you a direct route in," explained Charles.
Finally, MRHS has the LUCAS chest compression system in both ambulances. This device simulates CPR so that providers can engage in other interventions, according to Hayford.
"It frees them up to start the IV and give IV medications," Charles said.
Hospital administrators are pleased to have this equipment available for use in caring for patients.
"We worked really hard to get technology for the ambulances," Charles said.
With each new piece of equipment comes additional training to ensure it can be used properly. To ensure quality patient care, MRHS also has guidelines and protocols in place to guide ALS personnel in performing their duties, Hayford indicated.
"That gives us the authority and permission to do stuff within our scope to help the patient," he said.
A final strength is the way in which continuity of care is maintained in the emergency room. The ambulance staff works alongside nursing staff to care for patients they have transported.
"A lot of emergency medicine is taking it one step at a time and helping the patient feel more comfortable," Hayford explained. Having a familiar face in the emergency room can increase the patient's comfort level.
This collaborative approach also results in high quality patient care, according to Charles.
Earlier this year, MRHS was named a 2021 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. Miller said having a strong ambulance service contributes to that.
"The ambulance service is part of our operations. The ambulance shares in that recognition," she said. "I feel our county is so fortunate to have the level of care we have."