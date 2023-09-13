BOEDY SCHNEIDER, 8, makes a pattern from tiles with the help of McKenna Kryger, an elementary education major at Dakota State University, at a Madison Public Library family fun night Tuesday. The event had a DSU professor and children's book author, Kevin Smith, read his book "Yucky!" and provided math-activities afterward.
TANNER M., 8, draws an "impossible triangle" optical illusion with the help of Madeline Hegg, a Dakota State University elementary education major, at a Madison Public Library family fun night Tuesday.
BOEDY SCHNEIDER, 8, makes a pattern from tiles with the help of McKenna Kryger, an elementary education major at Dakota State University, at a Madison Public Library family fun night Tuesday. The event had a DSU professor and children's book author, Kevin Smith, read his book "Yucky!" and provided math-activities afterward.
Photo by Wren Murphy
TANNER M., 8, draws an "impossible triangle" optical illusion with the help of Madeline Hegg, a Dakota State University elementary education major, at a Madison Public Library family fun night Tuesday.
Local author and educator presented his children’s book, “Yucky!” to a small crowd of families at the Madison Public Library Tuesday.
The event was the library’s September family fun night, which features a variety of activities for children and families each month.
Kevin Smith, a Dakota State University associate professor and new children’s book author, is a former high school math teacher. Smith also worked as an instructional designer, which meant he was in charge of designing and creating education materials and courses.
He wrote and illustrated the book “Yucky!” and published it in June 2023. The 32-page picture book stars Lilly, a young student who thinks math is “yucky.” After doodling on her math work, her new math teacher pulls her aside and shows her ways to express her creativity through math.
“Lilly, some people think that math is all about adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing. But math is more than that,” the teacher said. “Math is really about looking for patterns, being creative and staying curious.”
Smith said he was inspired to write the book because he heard former students saying they hated math or wouldn’t be able to use certain types of math in the future.
“That kind of bothered me as a math teacher. I want them to like math. I want them to realize it’s relevant and stuff they’ll use,” he said. “And as a designer, I was always trying to think of ways to keep people interested.”
The book’s main messages are that math is more than calculations and people should believe in themselves when working with math. Creativity and problem-solving are just as, if not more important, than memorization, he said.
After reading the book, Smith let the children participate in different math-themed activities. One asked children to draw various shapes, including an optical illusion “impossible triangle,” another had them create patterns from tiles and the third had them playing puzzle games on iPads. Three elementary education majors from DSU assisted him with the stations.
Smith recommended a few puzzle and math apps to parents which encourage children to enjoy math, and a list is available at kevindsmith.org
Kindra Schneider, a local parent and instructor at DSU, brought her son Boedy to the event.
“The message he (Smith) has about math being more than numbers and just the perseverance message behind it, I think is important for all kids,” Schneider said.