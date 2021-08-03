The 27th Annual Madison Car Show was held at Prairie Village on Sunday. Vehicles from around the region were judged in eleven categories.
Cars & Pickups to 1949
1. Lonna Miller, Mitchell, SD – 1930 two-door Ford coupe, peach
2. Terry and Jean Downing, Redfield, SD – 1933 Dodge Brothers Commercial Car pickup, red and black
3. Harry Thompson, Brookings, SD – 1949 Ford roadster convertible, brown
Cars 1950 to 1958
1. Mike and Kathy Lindnor, Watertown, SD – 1957 two-door Chevy 210, orange
2. Jim and Jean Eykamp, Oldham, SD – 1958 two-door Buick Century convertible, black
3. Graydon and Cheryl Schlisner, Ramona, SD – 1955 two-door Chevy Bel Air, turquoise and white
Cars 1959 to 1963
1. Jim and Jean Eykamp, Oldham, SD – 1961 two-door Chevrolet Corvette convertible, red and white
2. Jon Pecaut, Wentworth, SD – 1962 two-door Cadillac Series 62 convertible, red
3. Robert Clark, Colman, SD – 1961 four-door DeSoto, white with turquoise top
Cars 1964 to 1968
1. Dave and Mindee Meyer, Madison, SD – 1965 two-door Chevy Malibu SS, maroon
2. Don Maag, Madison, SD – 1965 two-door Chevy Chevelle SS, evening orchid
3. Marv Eich, Winfred, SD – 1967 two-door Ford Mustang convertible, blue
Cars 1969 to 1979
1. Gary Mattke, Huron, SD – 1970 two-door Chevy Monte Carlo, red
2. Mike Sibson, Howard, SD – 1972 two-door Dodge Challenger, yellow and black
3. Allan Rasmussen, Madison, SD – 1972 two-door Chevy Nova, white
Cars 1980 to 1999
1. Topper Tastad, Groton, SD – 1997 four-door Lincoln Town Car, cream
2. Tom Carey, Brookings, SD – 1995 two-door Chevy Camaro, green
3. Greg Meyer, Madison, SD – 1991 four-door Ford LTD Crown Victoria, light blue
Cars 2000 to 2020
1. Keith and Corey Decker, Huron, SD – 2015 two-door Chevy Camaro, red
2. Michael Meyer, Huron, SD – 2021 two-door Chevy Indy 500 convertible, grey
Pickups 1950 to 1979
1. Brian and Marissa Abts, Mitchell, SD – 1971 two-door Chevy C10, black and orange
2. Dean McCool, Madison, SD – 1976 two-door Chevy C10, red and white
3. Mark Ishmael, Brookings, SD – 1969 two-door Chevy El Camino, blue
Pickups 1980 to 2020
1. Landon McConaghy, Madison, SD – 1999 two-door Chevy S-10, red
Tuners – Cars to 2020, Modified
1. Ryan Anderson, Mitchell, SD – 2018 four-door Honda Civic Type R, white
2. Greg VanZanten, Colton, SD – 1966 two-door Ford Mustang, burgundy
3. Joel Brick, Madison, SD – 2004 two-door Mazda Miata Monster convertible, red
Muscle Cars, Modified
1. Charlie and Wanda Kobes, Mitchell, SD – 1969 two-door Chevy Chevelle, blue
2. Mark Schulte, Emery, SD – 1970 two-door Chevy Nova, yellow
3. Gary Mattke, Huron, SD – 1969 two-door Chevy Nova, black
People’s Choice: Gary Mattke, Huron, SD – 1969 two-door Chevy Nova, black