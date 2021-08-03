car show 4c cymk_9618

MISS PRAIRIE VILLAGE Neely Salmen (left) and Miss Prairie Princess Kyra Wiese chose “the Goofy car” as their favorite. The 1930 Model A coupe proved to be a winner, taking first place in the Cars and Pickups to 1949 category.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

The 27th Annual Madison Car Show was held at Prairie Village on Sunday. Vehicles from around the region were judged in eleven categories.

Cars & Pickups to 1949

1. Lonna Miller, Mitchell, SD – 1930 two-door Ford coupe, peach

2. Terry and Jean Downing, Redfield, SD – 1933 Dodge Brothers Commercial Car pickup, red and black

3. Harry Thompson, Brookings, SD – 1949 Ford roadster convertible, brown

Cars 1950 to 1958

1. Mike and Kathy Lindnor, Watertown, SD – 1957 two-door Chevy 210, orange

2. Jim and Jean Eykamp, Oldham, SD – 1958 two-door Buick Century convertible, black

3. Graydon and Cheryl Schlisner, Ramona, SD – 1955 two-door Chevy Bel Air, turquoise and white

Cars 1959 to 1963

1. Jim and Jean Eykamp, Oldham, SD – 1961 two-door Chevrolet Corvette convertible, red and white

2. Jon Pecaut, Wentworth, SD – 1962 two-door Cadillac Series 62 convertible, red

3. Robert Clark, Colman, SD – 1961 four-door DeSoto, white with turquoise top

Cars 1964 to 1968

1. Dave and Mindee Meyer, Madison, SD – 1965 two-door Chevy Malibu SS, maroon

2. Don Maag, Madison, SD – 1965 two-door Chevy Chevelle SS, evening orchid

3. Marv Eich, Winfred, SD – 1967 two-door Ford Mustang convertible, blue

Cars 1969 to 1979

1. Gary Mattke, Huron, SD – 1970 two-door Chevy Monte Carlo, red

2. Mike Sibson, Howard, SD – 1972 two-door Dodge Challenger, yellow and black

3. Allan Rasmussen, Madison, SD – 1972 two-door Chevy Nova, white

Cars 1980 to 1999

1. Topper Tastad, Groton, SD – 1997 four-door Lincoln Town Car, cream

2. Tom Carey, Brookings, SD – 1995 two-door Chevy Camaro, green

3. Greg Meyer, Madison, SD – 1991 four-door Ford LTD Crown Victoria, light blue

Cars 2000 to 2020

1. Keith and Corey Decker, Huron, SD – 2015 two-door Chevy Camaro, red

2. Michael Meyer, Huron, SD – 2021 two-door Chevy Indy 500 convertible, grey

Pickups 1950 to 1979

1. Brian and Marissa Abts, Mitchell, SD – 1971 two-door Chevy C10, black and orange

2. Dean McCool, Madison, SD – 1976 two-door Chevy C10, red and white

3. Mark Ishmael, Brookings, SD – 1969 two-door Chevy El Camino, blue

Pickups 1980 to 2020

1. Landon McConaghy, Madison, SD – 1999 two-door Chevy S-10, red

Tuners – Cars to 2020, Modified

1. Ryan Anderson, Mitchell, SD – 2018 four-door Honda Civic Type R, white

2. Greg VanZanten, Colton, SD – 1966 two-door Ford Mustang, burgundy

3. Joel Brick, Madison, SD – 2004 two-door Mazda Miata Monster convertible, red

Muscle Cars, Modified

1. Charlie and Wanda Kobes, Mitchell, SD – 1969 two-door Chevy Chevelle, blue

2. Mark Schulte, Emery, SD – 1970 two-door Chevy Nova, yellow

3. Gary Mattke, Huron, SD – 1969 two-door Chevy Nova, black

People’s Choice: Gary Mattke, Huron, SD – 1969 two-door Chevy Nova, black