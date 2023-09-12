CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT is pictured outside the Madison Elementary School on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The ongoing Northwest Ninth Street construction project led to the Madison Elementary School changing their drop-off and pick-up system temporarily, and Madison School Board members reported at their Monday meeting about hearing positive parent feedback about the new system.
MADISON SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS Jordan Schuh,left, Steve Nelson, Kirsti Meyer, Rich Avery, Lori Schultz and Rob Honomichl pose with their Associated School Boards of South Dakota Gold Award after their Monday, Sept. 11 meeting.
Photo by Wren Murphy
Several Madison School Board members reported hearing positive reviews from the Madison Elementary School drop-off system at their meeting Monday, Sept. 11. Board member Jordan Schuh said parents have told him the drop-off system, which restricts left turns coming out of the parking lot exit, is “phenomenal.” The board members discussed ways to continue the system going forward to reduce hassle for parents.
According to Madison Elementary Principal Janel Guse, parents go through the main entrance from the east via Liberty Avenue and then exit to the west out the driveway. Guse said this reduced cross-traffic, which makes it safer for students, and keeps the flow of exiting traffic consistent.
This system was put in place to address the ongoing construction of Ninth Street in front of the Madison Elementary School. Though originally scheduled to be completed last year and then again before the school year began, multiple delays pushed the project back. Before this school year began, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson expressed concerns that the second driveway wouldn’t be open or that back-to-school would have to be delayed. However, the construction company opened up both driveways and had one lane available for parents and teachers once the school year began.
In other business, the School Board selected Schuh as its delegate to the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, approved two open enrollment applications, ended a previous co-op with the separate Oldham-Ramona and Rutland districts and approved a co-op with the consolidated Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District, and approved personnel actions, including the retirement of long-time bus driver Dennis Dennert.
The School Board also accepted the Associated School Boards of South Dakota Gold Award.
Women’s Health Fair and Self Defense
The Madison Public Library will host an “All About Her” event Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. At this women’s health fair, individuals from the Madison Regional Health System and the Domestic Violence Network, as well as a nurse from Bright Start, will provide information about women’s mental and physical health.
A self-defense instructor from Brookings will also teach a brief class, according to event organizer Anahi Perez.
This free event is geared to resources for young women and young mothers. Raffle prizes will also be available.
A separate children’s room will have snacks and a movie for children so parents can focus on the event, Perez said.
Grimm wins tractor raffle
Lake County resident Tim Grimm won a 2023 Case IH Farmall 35A Tractor from the WIN BIG Raffle conducted by Interlakes Area United Way.
“I try and buy a ticket every year,” Grimm said in a press release. “I am familiar with United Way and the work they do. It’s a great organization and I’m happy to support it. I still can’t believe I won!”
According to the release, the tractor is valued at $36,000 as equipped.
Grimm’s name was drawn during the Dakota State University Ag Bowl on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Lake County International of Madison donated the tractor and was the contest’s premier sponsor. Dakota Ethanol, KJAM Radio, BankWest, DSU, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, East River Electric Power Cooperative, F&M Co-Op, Farm Credit Services of America, First Bank & Trust, First PREMIER Bank, FirstLine Funding Group, Heartland Energy, Jencks Law, P.C., and Sunshine Foods were additional sponsors.