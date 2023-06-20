DR. JOSÉ-MARIE GRIFFITHS (left), president of Dakota State University, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, the head of U.S. Army Cyber Command, after they signed an educational partnership agreement linking their organizations. The agreement will provide research opportunities for DSU students and faculty and, both organizations hope, allow for more collaboration in cyber research.
Dakota State University President José-Marie Griffiths hopes a new partnership with U.S. Army Cyber Command will help make South Dakota a hub of cyber defense research.
Army Cyber and DSU signed an educational partnership agreement on Monday. The partnership will last from the date of signing to June 20, 2028.
Griffiths said the partnership will provide research opportunities for students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, as well as faculty. In addition, Griffiths said there are plans for Army speakers to come to classrooms, travel from DSU to the Georgia Army Cyber headquarters and a possible faculty exchange or Army-centric career fair.
A partnership between Army Cyber and DSU has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffiths said. The previous head of Army Cyber, Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, visited the Madison campus several times before his retirement, Griffiths said, and once the new head, Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, settled into her position and Army Cyber’s base in Georgia was fully established, talks began anew.
“This is a perfect partnership. We are so looking forward not only to what we want to get out of it but what we can give back with our insights and the work we do with our soldiers and civilians in the Army, and how that can complement your programs as well,” Barrett said during the signing ceremony. “Together, I do believe we will ‘Rise Up’.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds helped facilitate the partnership, according to Barrett and Griffiths, and he spoke at the signing ceremony alongside Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Dusty Johnson. Rounds said it was a “really special” day for South Dakota and that he hopes it encourages more cyber innovation in the state.
“The young people who are now going to be coming to Dakota State University have a chance to stay here in South Dakota and to work at a top-secret level in researching new tools — tools that not only protect us but also the opportunity to figure out the strength and weaknesses of our adversaries, as well. And you can do it and stay here within our state,” Rounds said. “That, to me, is something that is very, very special.”
Griffiths said the partnership will help people realize they do not need to join the military to contribute to the country’s defense. Many independent research institutions and private companies work for the military in a civilian capacity and are key to protecting the nation’s interests.
“I’m hoping that we can have students understand in this instance the mission of the Army and Army Cyber within the Army…and the opportunities there, and the fact that you don’t need to wear a uniform to work there,” Griffiths said. “We hope, long term, that our initiatives here in South Dakota will allow people to conduct the work for federal agencies in South Dakota.”
In addition, the partnership will help DSU and the Army build an “ecosystem” of professionals, students and private enterprises, Griffiths said. Ultimately, she said, she hopes to make South Dakota a hub for cyber research and provide opportunities for South Dakotans and DSU students.
“Army Cyber is trying to look ahead. Rather than looking at today, they’re looking at what’s coming and that’s great for both faculty researchers and students. Perhaps they can get a little glimpse into what’s coming, which is the way to try to educate our students, anyway,” Griffiths said. “We’re not educating students for today. We’re educating students for tomorrow.”