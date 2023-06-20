Army Cyber and DSU signing

DR. JOSÉ-MARIE GRIFFITHS (left), president of Dakota State University, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, the head of U.S. Army Cyber Command, after they signed an educational partnership agreement linking their organizations. The agreement will provide research opportunities for DSU students and faculty and, both organizations hope, allow for more collaboration in cyber research.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Dakota State University President José-Marie Griffiths hopes a new partnership with U.S. Army Cyber Command will help make South Dakota a hub of cyber defense research.

Army Cyber and DSU signed an educational partnership agreement on Monday. The partnership will last from the date of signing to June 20, 2028.