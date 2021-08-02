Rain dampened the expectation that guests would enjoy a specially catered gourmet meal in the cool shade of evergreen trees at St. Peter on the Prairie.
However, organizers were prepared for the challenge on Friday night and grateful for a little relief from this year’s drought.
“Two years ago, we couldn’t shut the rain down,” said Charlie Johnson, noting the contrast. In 2019, a wet spring meant farmers could only watch as weeds sprang up in fields too muddy to plant.
On that occasion, the annual Wine and Field dinner began outside, but was moved into the fellowship hall. This year, with haze of Canadian fires and the drizzle of a soaking rain throughout the day, the entire event was held inside.
During social hour, voices echoed in the sanctuary as nearly 70 people gathered to enjoy the kind of meal that is rare in an area where hamburgers are featured on most menus. Music provided by Annie Woodmansey, a Mitchell music teacher, threaded through the sound of people engaged in animated conversation.
“We had a fair amount of newcomers and a fair amount that were back for the second or third time,” said Johnson in describing the event.
At the entrance, events coordinator Melissa Miller distributed nametags and Johnson, like a good host, introduced guests to one another. Tracy Rosenberg, who spoke on prairie restoration at the 2021 MOSES Organic Field Day, was among those to attend.
Rosenberg purchased 780 acres of prairie from the Benedictine monks who closed Blue Cloud Abbey in 2012. Since that time, she’s been working to restore the prairie while at the same time running a cattle feeding operation. Johnson introduced her to someone who would be interested in learning more, providing the Marvin woman with companionship for the four-course dinner.
Others attended with friends. St. Peter board member Amanda Gaspar and her husband Austin attended with longtime friends Alyssa and Jesse Baumberger. They were attending for the third time.
“You never know where the conversation is going to go,” Jesse Baumberger said. Their only regret in attending was that weather had forced the event indoors.
“I wish it was outdoors,” Austin Gaspar noted.
As each course was served, guests were provided with a visual feast as well as food combinations intended to complement the wines. They also learned about each wine and why it was paired with that course.
The meal began with a Wente Chardonnay, which was described as an oak chardonnay. This means it was fermented or aged in an oak barrel.
“It makes the wine buttery,” explained Taylor Newcomb-Weiland with Icon, the Sioux Falls caterer hired for the event. “You can always pair an oak chardonnay with something buttery.”
Icon paired the wine with a course that included crab, polenta, arugula and corn. The Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon, described as a rich red wine with hints of vanilla, was paired with buffalo meatballs, mushrooms in a wine reduction sauce and grated carrots across the top.
“You want to pair a rich meat with a rich wine,” Newcomb-Weiland explained.
The main course paired a Boen Pinot Noir with a stuffed pork loin served on thin slices of potato and topped with strawberries. However, the highlight for many was the lavender layer cake served with Cote Mas, a sparkling champagne.
“You can start or end with a sparkling wine,” Newcomb-Weiland said, and noted they chose to end with it because it is a little dry and pairs nicely with sweet things.
Guests showed their appreciation for the quality of the meal when servers and kitchen staff stepped into the fellowship hall as the meal ended. They were greeted with cheers and lengthy applause. Johnson said he has heard only good reports on the meal.
“The company was great; the food was great,” he said. Even the ambience – with tables covered in white linen and adorned with roses and candles – was appreciated.