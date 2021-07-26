Tribute band fills house at Prairie Village

Despite a late start, the audience was appreciative on Saturday night when Landslide took the stage at Prairie Village with a full rock concert extravaganza.
They cheered, whistled and a few even danced in the aisles as the Lawrence Welk Opera House nearly exploded with sound and was awash with a light show worthy of a larger venue. The Fleetwood Mac tribute band also delivered a nearly full house, with only a few seats in the back rows empty.
Daily Leader sports editor Larry Leeds, who was among those in attendance, described it as "a real good show."
"They studied," he observed. "They did everything Fleetwood Mac would have done."
Fleetwood Mac was a rock band formed in 1967, which developed its signature sound in the 1970s when Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined. The group has sold more than 120 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
Landslide, named for a song Fleetwood Mac featured on its 1975 album, not only honors the band with its music but goes one step further with member names. Stephie Nix steps into Stevie Nicks parts, vocalist and guitar player Bucky Lyndsingham holds his own in Buckingham's place, Jullian MacVie is on keyboard and provides vocals like Christine McVie, and Flick Meetwood is on drums and percussion, the position held by founding band member Mick Fleetwood.
Only the bassist, Mac Daddy, breaks the pattern; John McVie plays bass with Fleetwood Mac. Landslide also has a sixth member, identified on the group's website as "The Voyer," who plays flute, sax, keyboard, percussion and provides backup vocals.
On Saturday night, the Kansas City group performed following a difficult trip to Madison. In Sioux City, a wheel bearing went out, which resulted in a late arrival. Prairie Village manager Faron Wahl announced before the concert that they had arrived three hours late.
Consequently, as start-time approached and passed, the band was still setting up and doing the soundcheck. However, once the Opera House opened its doors, the audience quickly filled the auditorium and the concert started just over half an hour late.
"I can't stress how hard this band has worked," Wahl said in introducing Landslide. The audience clearly appreciated their effort. This was evident with the way they responded to each song with raucous applause and wolf whistles.
The Landslide concert was the third of the summer season, which also included Divas Gone Country and Abbey Road, a Beatles tribute band. The concerts have been just part of a full slate of summer events, including the Miss Prairie Village and Miss Prairie Princess pageant, the Northern Bull Riding Tour and the annual variety show.
Upcoming events include the Madison Car Show on Aug. 1, and the 58th annual Steam Threshing Jamboree featuring International Harvester which will be held Aug. 26-29.