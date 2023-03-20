The 2023 NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament came to an end Saturday evening as Clarke defeated two-time defending champion Thomas More 63-52 at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
After the conclusion of the championship game, the NAIA announced its All-Tournament Teams.
A pair of Dakota State University players were selected to the NAIA Women’s Basketball All-Tournament Teams after their performances during the national tournament.
Despite falling in the North Star Athletic Association postseason’s championship game, DSU’s Trojans received an at-large bid to the national tournament.
DSU, which made its third straight appearance in the NAIA national tournament for the first time since 2006-08, was placed in the Liston Quadrant as the No. 6 seed. The Trojans defeated No. 11 seed Morningside (Iowa) 78-65 on March 7 and No. 3 seed Eastern Oregon 86-69 on March 8 in Wichita, Kan.
DSU continued its postseason run in the Round of 16 in Sioux City, defeating No. 2 seed Carroll (Mont.) 82-72 on March 14 and holding off No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan 71-70 on March 15 to advance to its first national semifinals in program history.
The Trojans’ run came to an end in the national semifinals to Clarke, losing 79-69 on March 17. DSU finished the season with a school-record 29 victories (29-7 overall), breaking the previous record of 27 victories in each of the past two seasons.
Savannah Walsdorf, a DSU junior forward from Kiel, Wis., was selected to the four-member NAIA All-Tournament First Team. She paced the team with 18.6 points (94 total points) and 7.6 rebounds (38 total rebounds) per game during the national tournament. In addition, she was 34-of-63 from the field (54%) and converted 21-of-24 free throws. She averaged 3.2 steals and 2.6 assists per game in the national tournament.
Teammate Elsie Aselsen, a senior forward/center from Howard, was named to the five-member NAIA All-Tournament Second Team. She averaged 14.0 points (70 total points) and 6.2 rebounds (31 total rebounds) per game. She was 24-of-45 from the field (53.5%) and hit 20-of-22 from the free throw line in the national tournament. She also accumulated 15 blocks, averaging 3.0 blocks per game.
Both Walsdorf and Aslesen were named to the NSAA Women’s Basketball All-Conference First Team last month. Aslesen was also chosen as the league’s defensive Player of the Year.
DSU finished at No. 24 in the final NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll. The Trojans had a pair of winning streaks in the school record book, including the second longest in school history with 15 consecutive wins.
In addition, DSU was the first NSAA member to advance to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament’s semifinals since the league was formed in 2013-14.