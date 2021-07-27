City commissioners plan to hear testimony about Madison residents tending to chickens during a hearing scheduled next month.
The Madison City Commission has scheduled a public hearing in early August to hear comments and opinions about the establishment of a municipal ordinance allowing the keeping and maintenance of brooding chicks and hens for eggs and meat within city limits.
On Monday, the city commissioners scheduled the public hearing to start at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at City Hall during a regularly-scheduled city commissioners' meeting.
Current zoning laws in Madison do not allow persons to keep any livestock, such as cattle, horses or goats, within city limits unless the animals' presence is otherwise allowed through municipal zoning regulations. For fowl, the city currently has a specific ordinance, Section 5-82, that makes it "...unlawful for any person to enclose or house any guinea fowl, ducks, geese, turkeys or other domestic fowl, except pigeons and except falcons and hawks in the possession of a state and federally licensed handler within the City."
Madison has a specific ordinance, Section 5-84, that states any person who keeps exempted livestock or domestic fowl within city limits must maintain any animal building or enclosure "...at all times in a clean and sanitary condition." In addition, city ordinance Section 5-88 makes it unlawful for any person to allow domestic fowl, such as chickens, "...to run or be at large within the City."
Any persons wanting to offer in-person testimony during the hearing may do so. Persons may also submit written comments to the city finance officer by the end of business on Aug. 5.
After the Aug. 9 meeting, the city commissioners may hear the first reading of the new ordinance, putting into motion its passage.