Drawn Together SD seeking independent redistricting comm.

Only 48% of voters in South Dakota are registered Republicans. However, this is not evident in the state Legislature, where 85% of the seats are held by Republicans.
"The number of registered Republicans has remained steady since the 1970s while the number of Republican legislators has increased since the last redistricting," said Amy Scott-Stoltz, president of the South Dakota League of Women Voters.
The explanation is for this is simple. Redistricting following the last census created a Republican majority in 86% of the districts, she noted.
"Currently, our legislators are allowed to draw their own district lines, which we believe is a conflict of interest," Scott-Stoltz said. She was in Madison on Tuesday night collecting signatures for a ballot issue which will change that.
She was representing Drawn Together SD, which is working to take the redistricting process out of the hands of elected officials by creating an independent redistricting commission. Currently, 14 states have independent commissions, according to Scott-Stoltz.
Drawn Together SD is a coalition of 24 organizations, including Madison Area Stands Together (MAST), South Dakota Farmers Union and AAUW of South Dakota, which is seeking to ensure fair redistricting. They believe the redistricting process should allow voters to select their elected officials rather than allowing elected officials to choose their voters.
The coalition attempted to work through the Legislature in 2020 with a joint resolution that had nine sponsors. However, the bill did not make it out of the House State Affairs committee.
Currently, the coalition is collecting signatures to send the matter to a public vote in 2022. Should voters support the initiated measure, the districts created in a special legislative session on Nov. 8 will be redrawn in 2023, Scott-Stoltz indicated.
The state Constitution gives the Legislature the authority to "apportion its membership." It states, "Legislative districts shall consist of compact, contiguous territory and shall have population as nearly equal as is practical."
Both the state House and the state Senate have redistricting committees. District 8 Sen. Casey Crabtree (R) sits on the seven-member Senate Legislative Redistricting Committee, which includes one Democrat, Sen. Troy Heinert. The eight-member House Legislative Redistricting Committee also includes one Democrat, Rep. Ryan Cwach.
Both committees are scheduled to meet on Aug. 30 and again on Sept. 9. Scott-Stoltz anticipates public meetings will be held around the state in October.
Drawn Together SD began working on the initiated measure last year after the joint resolution failed to gain traction. Members were unable to begin gathering signatures until March 2021 due to the amount of time it took for the Legislative Research Council to assess the costs, the state Attorney General's office to write an explanation and the Secretary of State's office to approve it.
Scott-Stolz said they are finding South Dakota voters would like to see the state utilize an independent, nonpartisan redistricting committee.
"Most people agree the legislators shouldn't be picking their own voters," she said.
By using a gerrymandering technique called "packing and cracking," Republican legislators could ensure their supermajority. With packing, redistricting is done to ensure one party wins by a tremendous margin in one area, limiting that party's impact on surrounding districts. With cracking, a party stronghold is divided among several districts to weaken its impact.
Drawn Together SD is seeking to ensure the voice of all voters is heard in the state.
"The process of drawing district lines should not be a partisan process," Scott-Stolz said. "If legislators are guaranteed to win their seat, they don't have to be accountable to the voters."