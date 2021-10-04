The Domestic Violence Network’s Tour of Tables has room for more decorated tables.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
“We’re very pleased to again be at Dakota Prairie Playhouse,” said Vicki Walters, board member of the Domestic Violence Network. “Anybody can decorate a table for eight people.”
Through the years, the place settings have taken on a variety of themes like Legos, family heirlooms, Christmas plates, grandma’s good china and movie themes. One year Walters and her granddaughter decorated a table with a Barbie theme.
“That’s a great way to do it,” Walters said, “decorate with your grandchldren.”
Individuals or groups that would like to decorate tables have until a week before the event to sign up. Table decorators will get a packet of information when they sign up.
While there is no cost to decorate a table, those who decorate must buy tickets to the event, offer a gift basket to be raffled and provide a 20- to 50-word description of their theme for the event’s program.
The event has 12 tables booked so far. Walters said she has seen the event host as many as 22 tables.
Once they are set up, the tables are open to viewing by the public at no charge.
“We actually invite the community up,” Walters said. “They can view the tables and leave.”
Ticketholders will enjoy a light lunch and hear a presentation from Sydney Lanning, a rural victims advocate and survivor of domestic abuse.
Part of the network’s mission, according to Walters, is “to give hope to people that there is life after abuse.” She describes the network as a “conduit to survival.”
Money raised by the event will be used to maintain the new shelter that opened last October. Walters said there is always a need for the donations of socks and pajamas in all sizes.
Tickets for the event are $30. To purchase tickets or sign up to decorate a table, call 605-427-7233 or message the network on Facebook.