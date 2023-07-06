Jessi Giles, a Madison High School alum and former Dakota State University athlete, has been competing in sports for as long as she can remember.
Now that her collegiate playing career is over, Giles was searching for a way to stay involved with the game of basketball. She found that path with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“Working for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes is amazing because it combines two things that I am very passionate about: sports and faith,” Giles said. “It also enables me to give back to my community in such a unique way. Through FCA, I am able to teach kids that their identity does not come from being an athlete, but rather through something so much bigger.”
Giles will be bringing an FCA camp to Madison next Wednesday.
The camp will be held in the Madison High School gym starting at 11 a.m. for grades 3-5.
“This camp, depending on the age, is 90 minutes to two hours,” Giles said. “Just like any basketball or sports camp, you can expect to grow as an athlete through drills, competitions and games. Unlike other camps, though, our primary focus is not just to make you a better athlete but a better person. In between basketball, we will also have a short devotional time during the camp to introduce the Gospel. We want athletes to leave the camp knowing that they are first and foremost children of God who happen to play basketball.”
The number of camps Giles helps put on through FCA varies, and most of them are held in Brookings.
Giles said that she’s excited to bring the camp to her community and is thankful for the opportunity to stay connected to the game that she loves.
“I love sports, especially basketball,” Giles said.
“It was such a huge part of my life for so long, and I knew I wanted it to continue to be a part of my life in some form, even when I was done playing.”