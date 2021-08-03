Every car has a story. Nowhere is that more evident than at a car show.
“We call this our honeymoon car,” said Ken Lindblad of Huron. He and his wife Deb were displaying their 1976 Chevy Camaro at the 27th Annual Madison Car Show at Prairie Village on Sunday.
When the couple married in 1979, they couldn’t afford a honeymoon. After purchasing the Camaro in 1981, they started making road trips.
“It’s been to Niagara Falls and up and down the East Coast,” Lindblad said.
This year, the number of car show participants was down, according to Prairie Village Manager Faron Wahl, who noted the numbers fluctuate from year to year. However, attendance was higher than last year. Cars were organized and judged in 11 categories. (See page 3 for results.)
Miss Prairie Village Neely Salmen and Miss Prairie Princess Kyra Wiese demonstrated they have an eye for a car that also appeals to judges. When asked their favorite, they chose what they called “the Goofy car” because it was displayed with the Disney character.
The 1930 two-door Ford Model A Coupe took first place in the Cars & Pickups to 1949 category. Owners Lonna and Deano Miller of Mitchell said they purchased it in California.
“I took it all apart and redid it the way she wanted it,” Deano Miller said. “It’s modified.”
Painted peach with a pale green flourish along both sides, the Model A is just one of six classic cars they own.
“He’s a hotrod guy,” Lonna said about her husband, a retired farmer. However, that was one of the qualities which attracted her when they met. He owned a 1961 Chevrolet Corvette.
Harry Thompson of Brookings took third place in the same category with a 1929 Ford roadster. As prizes were awarded, he was topping off water in the radiator.
Unlike the Millers, he owns only one classic car – the one for which he received the award. He was surprised to win because he hadn’t washed the car before the competition and actually drove it to Madison, taking gravel roads because it’s slower than contemporary vehicles.
“I had a ’29 coupe when I went to high school,” he said, explaining his reason for purchasing the roadster “at least” 30 years ago. He graduated from high school in 1961.
Purchasing a car that brings back memories is not at all uncommon, according to Gary Mattke of Huron, whose 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo took first place in the Cars 1969-1979 category.
“Us older people, we’re starting to lose our memory, but if you ask us the prettiest girl in high school, we’ll know,” he said. Most will also be able to talk about their first cars.
“We all had these cars as kids,” Mattke said about the older cars on display. In his case, the car and the girl are linked in memory because he married the prettiest girl in his high school.
“She used to drive this car to work,” he said about his Monte Carlo. Then, it sat in a shed for years until he decided to get it out and restore it.
With their gleaming finishes and clean engines, none of the cars reveals the hard use they may have had before being restored. Keith Crago of Mitchell displayed a 1956 Chevrolet Nomad station wagon.
“I bought it in a junkyard. I gave a $20 bill for it,” he said. “It had been wrecked.”
With no front end, no motor and no transmission, he had to invest a bit in parts to get it running again, but it became a good work car for him. After fixing it up, Crago used it to pull his dragster to races and continues to drive it on a regular basis.
“I go to work in it,” he said, adding that he works at Dick’s Body Shop.